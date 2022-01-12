Skating tragedy can inspire change beyond hockey





Making conditions safer for athletes never happens quickly.

The Tragedy of Teddy Balkind should help other athletes, not just those on the rink.

Teddy died last week while playing ice hockey for the St. Lukes junior varsity team in New Canaan. He fell on the ice, a common occurrence in sports. A skate blade hit the sophomore’s neck, a freak accident. The cliché of hockey is that players argue. Teddy’s death illustrated the deep bond between those who love the sport as both youth players and NHL lineups mourn his loss. Sam Brande took immediate action by sharing on change.org that I lost one of my best friends because of a lack of safety rules for players in American hockey. He launched a petition to make neck protectors mandatory on the sports board. In two days he collected more than 35,000 signatures. That doesn’t guarantee change. Athletes have opposed safety equipment mandates since the origins of modern sport. Baseball players despised gloves in the 19th century. Major League Baseball didn’t mandate helmets until 1971. It took another 22 years to add the ear flap.

Football helmets were not mandatory until the 1940s. Broken teeth and noses led to face masks, starting with a single rod that became a grill. As for hockey, it took an illegal check that almost killed me Toronto Maple Leaf Ace Bailey in 1933 for helmets to cover heads. Bailey’s career ended and his number 6 was the first number in professional sports to retire. Thirty-five years passed and Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars died after landing on his head in a collision. He did not wear a helmet and remains the only NHL player to die from injuries sustained during the game. Yet it took another 11 years before helmets became mandatory. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which presides over most (not all) high schools in the state, has required neck guards for at least 20 years. They are not required for professionals or college players. Go to youth leagues, which start not long after kids can walk, and the rules vary depending on the league. Cross the border into Canada, where hockey passes for a religion, and neck guards are a mandate in youth leagues. It has not been publicly disclosed whether Teddy wore a neck guard during Thursday’s game against Greenwichs Brunswick School, but a run on them has been reported in the wake of his death. That doesn’t mean athletes will wear them. Requiring them sounds reasonable, but it can’t be the end of the discussion. When it comes to ensuring the safety of athletes, the clock never runs out. Safety discussions should be more present in all sports. Hockey and soccer are widely recognized as the most dangerous youth sports, but concussions are common in everything from soccer to wrestling to cheerleading. History shows that progress in sports safety is slow. A fitting tribute to Teddy Balkind would be to drive change in hockey and beyond.

