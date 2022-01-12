Table tennis Hennebont (Morbihan): Malagasy hoop





Four young Malagasy are welcomed this season at table tennis club Hennebont in Morbihan. They will then start teaching table tennis in Madagascar and promoting it. Doing a vertical throw will put a lot of strain on the arm. So that when you throw the ball to you .

In the room of the guardian of the view of Hennebont, the famous Morbihan table tennis club, in the middle of the tables and to the incessant sound of small white balls, Arna, Santacha and Zo religiously listen to the advice of Nicolas Petit, responsible for the development of the International Club. All three come from Madagascar and have settled in Hennebont for a season. They were selected for an original collaboration, a first.

The operation, launched by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Brittany Region and the Guard, is simply called Ping pour tous. The aim is actually to use table tennis as a tool for sustainable development. An instrument for inclusion, education, health. We train four young Madagascans in the teaching profession. Then they come back to Madagascar to give back everything they’ve learned and set up ping programs for all of Tana. Nicolas Petit, Head of Development at Club l’International Table tennis is an unknown sport in Madagascar. There are about 300 laid-off workers for a country of 28 million inhabitants.

For this reason, Arna wanted to participate in this change. We need training because in Madagascar table tennis is only for professionals, it is not really public. Young interns find themselves in all kinds of situations, from school counseling to the elderly looking for an internship. All this under the guidance of a tutor who lets them benefit from his experience and his teaching methods.

A lesson with children



France3 Brittany We even feel they are more comfortable with specific audiences, says Jeremy Boutin, educator and trainer, about healthy sport, about adaptive sport. They’re starting to get their marks and it’s more of a positive thing. we will continue . At the same time, an educator from the club left Antananarivo to lay the groundwork for a future development of ping in the African island. Frdric, the club’s educator, will stay there for a year, continues Nicolas Petit. He will refresh the whole context there to train educators, build craft tables and build partnerships with structures that we will work with. . There we send the pre-match email to our partners. We can also give them a reminder by telling them: don’t forget to subscribe .

In the side office, Fabien distils some advice from Malala, a fourth intern from Madagascar. He does not hold a racket but initiates communication and the search for sponsors.

Fabien trains Malala, communication intern



France3 Brittany Finance will be a priority for the future development of the company on the big island. There is real commitment here, she trusts. Professionalism, everything we do here is very professional. Here I can have this experience that I could never have found Madagascar . Total budget for the operation: 300,000 euros. The experiment will be repeated next year. The Sngal becomes the Hennebont watchman’s partner on the Ping pour tous project.

