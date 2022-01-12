Sports
New York Jets Flight Connections 1/12/22
Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you all have a good start to the day. The Jets have been selected along with the Detroit Lions being a coach during the Seniors Bowl this year. This is a great opportunity for the Jets coaching staff to take a closer look at the potential prospects in the period ahead 2022 NFL Draft. Since the Jets are already one of the younger teams in the league, it will be beneficial in the long run to add an influx of talent and youth to the team. Hopefully it will allow Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh to find some rough diamonds in the later rounds with the extra microscope added to the players. Watch it all fall apart as we get closer to the NFL draw. With that, here are your links to the Jets to start your morning off right.
Randy Lange – Joe Douglas Cites Jets’ ‘Great Flexibility’ Heading into 2022 Off-Season
SNAP – Jets GM Joe Douglas explains his NFL Draft and free agency strategy
Brian Costello – Joe Douglas of Jets prioritizes player health this off-season
Michael Nania – Joe Douglas makes fun of Jamal Adams at the end of the season press conference
Rich Cimini – New York Jets move on to the next stage of reconstruction: time to deliver real results
Tyler Sullivan – How to fix jets: Giving Zach Wilson more weapons and better protection are key to rebuilding New York
Ethan Greenberg – Jets Staff to coach in 2022 Reeses Senior Bowl
Geoff Magliocchetti – Robert Saleh, NY Jets staff to coach in Mobile’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 5
Justin Fried – 21 prospects to get a closer look at the NY Jets during the 2022 Senior Bowl
Jack Bell – Zach Wilson: A few days off and then back in the lab
Vitor Paiva – Was Zach Wilson responsible for 8 sacks vs. bills? | NY Jets Movie Breakdown
Tyler Greenawalt – New York Jets: Quinnen Williams not yet thinking about a new contract
Paul A. Esden, Jr. – Proposed trade has Jets Landing Jaguars Linebacker Myles Jack
Joey Chandler – These Jets players probably won’t be around in 2022
Associated Press – Jets raise ticket prices for the first time since 2016
Steve Serbia – Don Maynard, the best receiver of Jets, was even a better man
Here are your missed connections from yesterday.
I hope you all have a safe and happy rest of the day.
opinion poll
Should the Jets draft a linebacker in the 1st round?
Sources
2/ https://www.ganggreennation.com/2022/1/12/22879255/new-york-jets-flight-connections-1-12-22
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]