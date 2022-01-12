Djokovic news LIVE: World No. 1 awaits new Australian Open visa decision





Tennis star Novak Djokovic was back on the tennis court in Melbourne Novak Djokovic is finally gearing up for the Australian Open after days of uncertainty over his admission to the country – and even now, suggestions remain as to what more questions he needs to answer. Despite winning his appeal to have his visa application accepted, immigration secretary Alex Hawke is still considering the possibility of a personal cancellation authority, a move that could take several days. The man’s number one has now also admitted breaking isolation and interviewing French newspaper LEquipe when he knew he was positive for the virus, while also revealing that he could face up to five years in prison if he lied about his positive test. He will face further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Patrol, over claims he misinterpreted the information on his travel declaration form and said he had not traveled elsewhere before going Down Under – despite the appearance of photos of him who trained in Spain just before the New Year. Andy Murray has acknowledged that Djokovic will likely also have to answer questions in public after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serb can now focus on tennis again. Follow below for all the latest news and updates as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic latest news and updates Show last update



1642020510 Djokovic saga harmful to everyone, says ATP The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia has caused damage on all fronts, according to the professional men’s tennis tour. The 34-year-old is still awaiting a ruling from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering withdrawing his visa despite Djokovic’s win in court. The decision to grant Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, a medical exemption from the tournament sparked controversy in Australia, which has seen some of the world’s strictest lockdowns and vaccination regulations during the pandemic. The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of Covid-19 and the strict immigration policies that have been put in place, the organization said. When he traveled to Melbourne, his clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been given a necessary medical clearance to comply with entry rules. The chain of events leading up to Monday’s court hearing has damaged on all fronts, including for Novaks’ well-being and preparation for the Australian Open. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 8:48 PM 1642019190 Australian TV reporters go viral for Djokovic rant A leaked video from 7News Melbourne shows two reporters discussing the world’s No. 1 ahead of their show – in far from complementary terms. Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amors’ comments were captured on microphone and camera as they sat behind the news desk, with a large image of Djokovic on a screen behind them. However you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky bastard, you hear Maddern say. Whichever way you look at it… It’s a shame everyone is cramming around him. To go out when you know you’re Covid positive… well I don’t think he was even Covid positive. That’s it, he’s an asshole. He got a bullsh*tf*****g excuse and then fell over his own f*****g lies. It’s just what happens, right, that’s what happened, Amor replied. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 20:26 1642017450 Djokovic will play even better against the crowds Former player Andrew Castle says Novak Djokovic is stubborn and that the crowd against him at the Australian Open will let him play even better. Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after his visa was revoked for not having sufficient proof of his medical exemption. However, he could still be deported if Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke decides to cancel the visa again in the coming days. The situation has many predictive crowds against him if he goes for a record 21st grand slam, but Castle believes Djokovic will thrive in that environment. He is such a stubborn and hard working man on the court, if he gets this exemption and if the Australian government doesn’t replace the court then I’d say he’s going to play it and play it, he told Sky. If he can get through two, three, four rounds and make his way into the tournament – we know how good he is – I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him again in the second week of this grand slam because he’s so stubborn and so good. When it’s time, and the bell rings, be ready to compete. Sometimes Novak can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 19:57 1642016250 Djokovic is included in Australian Open draw Novak Djokovic is set to face his first-round opponent in Thursday’s Australian Open draw. That could put further pressure on the Australian government to make its decision ahead of the draw, which will take place at 3pm local time (2pm GMT). Djokovic, a nine-time Australian Open champion, has placed the number one in the men’s draw. While the odds are extremely slim, Djokovic could draw Andy Murray, who is an unseeded player after receiving a wildcard to the tournament. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 19:37 1620144870 Djokovic’s father declares: case closed While the future of Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open is still at stake, his father thinks it’s already closed. In his latest comments to Serbian media, Srdjan Djokovic stated: The whole situation regarding Novak Djokovic has been closed by the Australian court decision. An Australian court and an independent judge have determined after seven hours of examining all the facts that there are no ambiguities and that Novak is free to enter Australia and do its job. Djokovic is still awaiting the decision of the Australian immigration minister, who could exercise personal power to revoke Djokovic’s visa. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 19:14 1642013310 When will the Australian immigration minister decide the fate of Novak Djokovic? The Serb is awaiting the decision of Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who must consider whether he wants to revoke the visa for twenty Grand Slam winners. It had been reported that a decision on Djokovic’s visa was to be made on Wednesday, January 12, but the day came and went without a ruling. This means that Hawke will almost certainly decide on Thursday, January 13 or Friday, January 14. Djokovic has been named as the top seed for the men’s draw, which takes place on Thursday. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 6:48 PM 164201110 Djokovic interview deeply disturbing’ Novak Djokovic has been criticized by the International Tennis Writers Association after he admitted to attending an interview with French newspaper LEquipe while positive about Covid-19. Djokovic made the confession in a statement earlier today. The world number 1 tested positive for Covid on December 16, but went ahead with the interview on December 18 and did not inform the journalist. The news that Novak Djokovic failed to tell one of our members – and the rest of the LEquipe team on the day – that he had tested positive for Covid-19 is deeply concerning, the International Tennis Writers Association said in a statement. As journalists, we are committed to complying with all applicable Covid-19 rules and we expect all players to do the same. It should also be noted that all journalists must be fully vaccinated to travel to Melbourne for this year’s Australian Open. Jamie BraidwoodJanuary 12, 2022 6:23 PM 164201008 Murray: Djokovic still has questions to answer Novak Djokovic still has questions to answer over Australian visa controversy, says Andy Murray Andy Murray has said Novak Djokovic still has questions about his controversial entry into Australia, despite the world No. 1 winning an appeal against his expulsion from the country. Djokovic will defend his Australian Open title after an order to revoke his visa after checking his medical exemption from the Covid vaccine was quashed in a court hearing. Djokovic has also declined to comment on claims he attended a public event after he got a positive PCR result last month and the players’ family abruptly stopped a press conference when asked if he had broken self-isolation rules on Monday. And while Murray, a longtime friend and rival of Djokovic, was pleased with the outcome of the trial and his release, the former British No. 1 said he must answer those remaining questions before the start of the tournament on January 17. On a positive note, he is no longer in custody, Murray said. Obviously he won in court, so that’s positive for him. Hopefully he can now concentrate on tennis. I think there are still a few questions to be answered about the isolation and stuff, which I’ll be sure to hear from him in the coming days. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 12, 2022 6:01 PM 1642009008 Djokovic has no right to be in Australia Speaking to Hungarian outlet M4Sport, Marton Fucsovics said: People’s health comes first, and there are rules outlined months ago that everyone should get vaccinated and Djokovic shouldn’t. From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here. The world No. 38 Hungarian, who lost to Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year and the Paris Masters in November, also said he was not alone in finding it unfair that Djokovic could play in the Gram Slam despite that. he had not been vaccinated. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 12, 2022 5:36 PM 1642007988 Kyrgios is ashamed to be Australian Nick Kyrgios embarrassed to be an Australian athlete after Novak Djokovic visa debacle The controversial Australian player is currently in isolation after testing positive for Covid, forcing him to withdraw from the Sydney Tennis Classic. And Kyrgios has lashed out at the media about the controversy surrounding Djokovic’s visa and vaccination waiver, while admitting he’s ashamed of the whole affair. We know the media likes to create s*** storms, with my story and everything that happens to Novak, said Kyrgios, who has dropped to number 114 in the world rankings. I feel quite embarrassed as an Australian athlete who has seen what this man has done for us and for the sport. I just don’t think it’s the right way to deal with it, but the media likes to do that, loves to be divisive. Lawrence OstlereJanuary 12, 2022 5:19 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/tennis/novak-djokovic-news-live-covid-test-b1991140.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos