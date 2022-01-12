Death of High School Hockey Player Renews Debate Over Neck Guards





Expressions of grief after the death of Teddy Balkind, a high school hockey player in Connecticut, have spanned the ice hockey world, from pre-game moments of silence in New England to tributes on Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts to hockey sticks tenderly placed on porches from Manitoba to Minnesota to Maine. Balkind, 16 and a sophomore at St. Lukes School, in New Canaan, died after a player’s skate blade cut his neck in a collision on the ice during a game last Thursday in Greenwich, Conn. Such fatalities are rare, but when they do happen they startle and evoke a powerful but divine sense of mercy, especially among hockey parents. Few know the feeling like Dr. Michael Stuart, USA Hockey’s Chief Medical and Safety Officer, does. Stuart helped write the organization’s neck protection policy. He also saw his son sustain a similar injury as a defender at Colorado College 24 years ago. Mike Stuart survived after 22 stitches were closed in what his father described as an almost ear-to-ear cut.

It could have been the same result for our own son, the doctor said of Balkind’s injury. I wish this young man had the injury our son had. This brings back very vivid memories, and this is very close to my heart.

The death of Balkind, a 10th grade student, has refocused attention on the use of neck protection in amateur hockey in the United States. USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport, recommends that players wear neck protectors that cover as much of the neck as possible, but it doesn’t require them to do so, leaving the United States somewhat of an outlier on the international hockey scene, despite many conducted research on the subject. The governing bodies of hockey in Canada and Sweden require neck protectors for amateurs, as do many European leagues and the International Ice Hockey Federation. In the United States, it is left to individual hockey associations and regulatory bodies whether players should wear neck protection. The result is a patchwork of policy.

Balkinds School, St. Lukes, and the team’s opponent in the game, Brunswick School, of Greenwich, play under New England Preparatory School Athletic Council rules, which do not require players to wear neck protectors. In contrast, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, who sets rules for high school hockey in the state, but not prep schools, it mandates that all players wear commercially manufactured throat guards designed specifically for ice hockey. Every hockey player in the United States should wear one because USA Hockey recommends it, Stuart said, adding that establishing a mandate is a regular agenda item at the organization’s annual conference and certainly will be again when the conference kicks off on Thursday. .

It’s very good that a mandate can come forward, Stuart said. Whether that can prevent this from ever happening, or whether it will have any effect, I think, remains to be seen. Neck guards are arguably the most obnoxious piece of hockey equipment among players. They are usually made of Kevlar or nylon, foam and Velcro, and players, especially children, complain that they are hot and cumbersome.

It is not clear whether Balkind was wearing neck protection when he was injured. Michael West, the athletic director at St. Lukes, and a school spokeswoman, Nancy Troeger, declined to comment, saying they were aiming to give their community the privacy to grieve. Nor is it clear whether a neck protector would have prevented his injury.

Yet more than 63,000 people have signed an online petition started by a friend of Balkinds to make neck protectors a mandatory part. It feels like there’s no reason not to have neck protectors in the United States, and it feels like we had to lose a young hockey player to raise awareness about the topic, said petitioner, Sam Brande of Wayland, Massachusetts, who attended summer camp. been with Balkind for years. Brande, 16 and a serious hockey player, said he started wearing a neck guard last week after Balkind died. Such an injury seemed impossible to me, Brande said. Speed ​​skating is one of the most horrific injuries in the sport. But they are relatively rare, and skate wounds to the neck are even rarer. A US Hockey Survey in 2008, only 1.8 percent of players reported having ever been the victim of, or witnessed, a cut on the neck of a skate while playing. Thirty-three players who reported being cut in the neck suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. About one in four who were cut, 27 percent, wore neck protection.

Overall, 45 percent of 26,342 respondents reported wearing a neck guard regularly, according to the survey, which USA Hockey describes as the most comprehensive conducted.

The organization subsequently concluded that the investigation did not provide sufficient information to support the mandatory neck protectors. To date, there is scarce data to describe the prevalence of such an occurrence, severity, whether a neck tear protector (neck protector) reduces risk or severity, is the policy of the USA Hockeys neck tear protector. It also states, USA Hockey recommends all players wear a neck guard and choose a design that covers as much of the neck as possible. Further research and improved standard testing will better determine the effectiveness of neck tear protectors. Since then, USA Hockey has documented 13 cases of neck injuries caused by in-game skating, or about one per year, according to data provided by the organization. The organization’s philanthropic arm, the USA Hockey Foundation, has also funded a handful of studies published in the Clinical Journal of Sport Medicine on various aspects of neck protectors, including their effectiveness in preventing cuts and their impact on a player’s range of motion.

Nearly all neck protectors tested prevented cuts in low-force simulations, but all failed in high-force simulations. If hockey is an outlier in the US, it’s because we’ve done more research and spent more time and effort trying to make neck injuries less of an issue than anyone else, Stuart said. There isn’t much other research going on about this. Before Balkinds’ injury, the two most prominent cases involved NHL players, both of whom survived.

Buffalo Sabers goalkeeper Clint Malarchuk was cut in 1989 when an opponent, Steve Tuttle of the St. Louis Blues, crashed into in-goal and his skating blade severed Malarchuk’s carotid artery, cutting his jugular vein. In 2008, Florida Panthers forward Richard Zednik suffered a similar injury when his teammate Olli Jokinen lost his balance during a fight for a loose puck along the boards and his skate caught Zednik’s neck. In 1975, another New England school player, the 18-year-old defender James Dragone Jr., bled to death when an opponent’s skate cut his neck during a competition in Boston. Nearly 3,000 people attended his funeral.

In 2017, in a girls’ competition in Guelph, Ontario, 16-year-old Cassidy Gordon escapes serious injury after another skater hit her in the neck. She was wearing a neck protector. It may be valuable in protecting against a neck injury or the severity of a neck injury, Stuart said. While that hasn’t been proven, it certainly makes enough logistical sense that USA Hockey recommends it to all players, and if making it mandatory would save even one potentially catastrophic injury or death, I think USA Hockey would be the first to do so. to do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/12/sports/hockey/teddy-balkind-skate-neck-guard.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos