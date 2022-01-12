After Bumrah No-Ball, Dale Steyn Proposes Radical Change to Test Cricket Free Hit Law to Protect Tailenders





Dale Steyn has sparked a debate over whether the freestyle law should be introduced in Test cricket to protect tailenders. The free hit rule, currently in effect in white ball cricket, means that a batter cannot be fired on the pitch after a no-ball. After a No-ball from Jasprit Bumrah to Duanne Olivier, a short ball, Steyn tweeted that awarding a free hit for a no-ball in Test cricket will certainly help the bowlers (when hitting) get that extended 7/8 and sometimes survive 9 ball-overs. see it happen before 6 balls is hard enough for the tailenders facing a life-threatening top-class fast bowler, he continued. Free Hit for No Ball in Test Cricket What do you think? Will definitely help the bowlers (when hitting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ballovers we’ve seen before 6 balls is hard enough for the tailenders facing a life-threatening top-class fast bowler. — Dale Steyn (@ DaleSteyn62) January 12, 2022 Bumrah’s last ball from the over was blocked by Duanne Olivier, but his tendency to overshoot when bowling at the tail has been noted before. He tossed a 10 ball to James Anderson during the Lords Test last summer, with calls at the time for the introduction of the free hit in Test cricket to avoid a deliberate no-ball being thrown. Cricket bar bowlers’ laws against intentional crossing, and any bowler who does so is prohibited from bowling for the remainder of the innings. Law 41.8 covers the bowling of an intentional forefoot without a ball. Steyn clarified his opinion in answers to questions on Twitter. He insisted this wasn’t just an ex-pro who had gone soft after retirement. Nothing has changed, I’m still a tough guy who comes hard, I’m just asking a question I heard from the commenters. He also admitted that the rule could lead to strange situations. I have to say, imagining Steve Smith throwing the last ball of Day 5 without a ball and Anderson leaving the next free ball to be bowled clean and not to save a test would be a bit ridiculous. An amendment to the law proposed by others is to give the batting side the choice of whether or not to face the extra ball. Steyn previously criticized Bumrah on this series, saying India needed to learn quickly to understand it after a heated exchange with South Africa’s Marco Jansen. However, he made sure to praise Bumrah this time, tweeting, Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5. In any case, it makes for an interesting discussion. Serious Test Match Happening Here, Well Bowled Bumrah for the 5 — Dale Steyn (@ DaleSteyn62) January 12, 2022

