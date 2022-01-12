Sports
Tennis Djokovic faces hostility, cold start at Melbourne Park
By Courtney Walsh
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic is likely to face hostility both on and off the court if he is allowed to play at the Australian Open, but a former member of the Serbian squad thinks the world number one is well equipped to deal with it.
While the Australian immigration minister is still considering revoking Djokovic’s visa on Wednesday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion continues his preparations for his title defense.
Djokovic’s announcement last week that he had a medical clearance to play despite not being vaccinated was met with a stir in Australia, which is battling an Omicron wave of infections and where more than 90% of the adult population is doubly vaccinated. is.
Craig O’Shannessy, who worked as a strategy and tactical analyst for Djokovic, thinks anger will almost certainly be expressed by the crowd in Melbourne Park.
“It won’t be new to him,” he told Reuters. “But even though he has the mental experience and toughness, this has the potential to maybe reach a level that we haven’t seen in tennis before.”
The dressing room may not be the most welcoming place for Djokovic either, with some players angry that he hasn’t been vaccinated.
The ATP says 97 of the top 100 men have been vaccinated and US number 93 in the world Tennys Sandgren has skipped the Australian Open, which starts on January 17, due to the double-dose mandate.
World number 140 Joao Sousa, who is trying to qualify for the main draw this week, said it was difficult for other players to accept that Djokovic could play without being vaccinated.
“I can be empathetic with what he’s going through in Australia, but it’s a bit selfish of him to arrive here as the only unvaccinated player,” he told Portuguese news site Bolamarela.
“It’s hard for us players to accept that. A lot of players… didn’t want to be vaccinated and were forced to do it in order to play tournaments.
“He finds a way to get around those rules.”
Marton Fucsovics, who lost to Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year, expressed similar feelings.
“(The) rules were outlined months ago, namely that everyone should vaccinate themselves, and Djokovic didn’t,” he told Hungarian media from Melbourne.
“From this point of view, I don’t think he would have the right to be here.”
‘FLOAT ON IT’
However, O’Shannessy says Djokovic has developed techniques for dealing with hostility as he has battled for supremacy in tennis over the years with crowd favorites Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.
“There is not a person on the planet who has been booed on the tennis court more often than he has been,” added the Australian, who now works with compatriot Alex Popyrin.
“He has talked in the past that when the crowd chants ‘Roger’, he mentally changes the word ‘Roger’ to ‘Novak’ and that he thrives on it.”
Aside from the distraction of the legal troubles, Djokovic also faces the prospect of limited preparations for the rigors of the five-game tennis after five days in jail.
On Wednesday, the Serb practiced for the second time at the Rod Laver Arena and O’Shannessy said the 20-time big winner would slowly build the intensity of his sessions.
“It will take him a few days to rebuild his consistency, shot tolerance, timing and movement,” he said.
“(He will) tick all those boxes with light strokes first, then start ramping up the strength and footwork with practice sets to build a strong foundation to be excited to go on the first round.”
This is the first time Djokovic has started his season in the main draw of the Australian Open without taking part in any kind of warm-up, be it an ATP tournament, exhibition or team competition.
O’Shannessy doubted that would be a big factor, as the 34-year-old just missed a Grand Slam last season – he won three of the sport’s major titles and lost in the final to the other.
“It would matter if he was out of shape, but he’s not out of shape. He almost won the Grand Slam last year,” he said.
“Even if he didn’t win the Grand Slam, it was one of the best years we’ve ever seen. That success he enjoyed in 2021 is very relevant in his mind. He’s still feeding on it in 2022.”
Australian player Nick Kyrgios, who has emerged in the past week as an unlikely ally to his former opponent, also believed that Djokovic would be as strong as ever, if he were allowed to play.
“He will be determined to play well and keep that with everyone,” said the Melbourne Park favorite.
“I think he will have no problem preparing. I think this is just extra fuel for him in my opinion.
“You don’t become such a great champion if you are not able to overcome such adversity.”
(Edited by Peter Rutherford)
