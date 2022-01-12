The UK, Germany’s illegal PPE contracts to require jabs?: COVID bulletin





TOP headlines The UK Government’s use of a ‘VIP fast lane’ for suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) with contacts with government ministers and officials declared illegal by the Supreme Court. Campaign groups the Good Law Project and EveryDoctor took the government to court over claims that suppliers with political connections were given preferential treatment when acquiring contracts worth millions of pounds. Russia has so far registered 698 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and will prepare new measures by the end of the week to prevent its spread, said Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. Omicron has pushed the number of cases to record highs in Western Europe, but the variant hit Russia more slowly, where the daily number of cases has fallen from a peak of 41,335 recorded in early November. France’s health minister, Olivier Veran, said it was too early to say whether the current Omicron-powered wave had reached its peak in the country., which is currently reporting a record number of daily new cases. “We still need some time to find out whether or not we are close to a current COVID peak,” Veran told France Info Radio, adding that the more dangerous Delta variant was declining in France. French health authorities reported 368,149 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the highest number on a single day of the pandemic. And the seven-day moving average of new cases, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, rose to a record high of 283,394. Germany reported 80,430 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, the highest single-day number since the start of the pandemic, while the contagious Omicron variant is ripping through a population with lower vaccination rates than some other parts of Europe. The previous daily record, on November 26, stood at more than 76,000. Just under 75 percent of the population has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute of Infectious Diseases show. the pronounciation Social Democrats (SPD) Expect Bill on Mandatory Vaccination in Germany to be voted on by parliament in March, the party leader in the legislature said. Parliament passed a law in December that makes vaccinations against the coronavirus mandatory for certain professions from mid-March. The SPD plans to have a comprehensive vaccine mandate proposal ready after a parliamentary debate in late January, SPD’s Rolf Muetzenich said. Rising infections force local authorities to intervene Finland to deviate from a government strategy based on mass testing, tracking and isolation. Helsinki and neighboring cities are recommending that people with a mild infection not get an official test as the wait could now be days, authorities said in a joint statement. “Infection detection has lost its effectiveness due to delays in testing and in contacting patients,” they said. Instead, authorities said anyone with symptoms, including children, should voluntarily stay home. Ireland should be able to ease restrictions from next month once the number of people in need of critical care remains stable, a senior minister said on Wednesday. Ireland has the second highest incidence of COVID-19 in Europe and one of the largest booster vaccine intakes on the continent, keeping the number of patients in intensive care stable and well below the peak of previous waves of the disease.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newseu.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-12/UK-s-unlawful-PPE-contracts-Germany-to-mandate-jabs-COVID-bulletin-16LAvCKUlMI/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos