No. 21/22 Men’s Basketball Beats Oklahoma, 66-52





Next game: in the state of Iowa 15-1-2022 | 13:00 CT Big 12 Now/ESPN+ Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 202 Austin, Texas Senior Andrew Jones registered a season-high 22 points to lead number 21/22 Texas (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) to a 66-52 win against Oklahoma (12-4, 2-2 Big 12) on Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center . The Longhorns recorded their biggest margin of victory against the Sooners since a 74-54 victory in a Phillips 66 Big 12 quarterfinal game on March 10, 2011. Jones converted 7-of-15 field goals and 6-for-7 free throws, while adding four steals, three rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes. Senior christian bishop scored 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-4 FT), a season high of eight boards and three steals in 26 minutes, while senior Timmy Allen added 10 points (4-7 FG) and four rebounds in 28 minutes. Senior Courtney Ramey also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points and two steals in 34 minutes. The Longhorns, who entered the game and led the NCAA in scoring defense (53.1 ppg), held the Sooners to 52 points with 40.4 percent field goals (19-47), including a 1-on-13 marking (.077) of three-point range. Oklahoma entered the game as the league’s league-leader, ranking third nationally in field goal percentage (0.512) averaging 74.7 points per game. OU’s top scorer, Tanner Groves (14.3 ppg), was limited to three points and zero assists against three turnovers in 16 minutes. UT improved to 13-0 on the year as it kept its opponent under 60 points. Texas also set team season highs in free throws (18) and attempt (24). Oklahoma took the lone lead of the night at 4-3 after a Jacob Groves layup with 15:59 left. With a score of 6-6 at 15:03, the Longhorns used an 11-0 run in the next six minutes to build a tie of 17-6 after a pair of Jones free throws with 9:23 left. to go. The lead increased to 13 points (27-14) on a lay-up by Jones at 3:22, before Oklahoma answered with a 5-0 spurt to narrow the deficit to 27-19 on a three-pointer by Umoja Gibson with 2:40 other. Texas ended the half with a 6-2 run to take a 12-point cushion into halftime. The Longhorns capped Oklahoma to 21 points, while allowing only three assists and racking up nine turnovers in the first 20 minutes. Texas converted 50 percent from the floor (12-24), including a 3-for-8 mark from three-point range, while building a 33-21 halftime advantage. A Jordan Goldwire jumper pulled the Sooners in 33-23 at 6:42 PM, but that was as close as Oklahoma would get the rest of the way. The lead never dwindled into single digits in the second half. Texas responded with a 14-4 run over the next four minutes to claim a 47-27 lead after a Devin Askew lay up with 14:33 left. The Longhorns led 66-48 on a pair of free throws from Bishop with 1:09 left before the Sooners scored the last four runs of the evening. Texas returns to action when it travels to Iowa State on Saturday, January 15. Tip is scheduled to take place at 1:00 PM Central at Hilton Coliseum, and the game will be streamed nationally by Big12Now/ESPN+. Texas Basketball Postgame Notes #21/22 Texas 66, Oklahoma 52 January 11, 2022 Frank Erwin Center (Austin, Texas) Presence: 13.144 Team Notes Tuesday’s game marked the 100th ever meeting between Texas and Oklahoma in men’s basketball. The Longhorns improved to 43-57 in the series.

The Longhorns have won 22 of their last 34 games against the Sooners.

The 66-52 win marked the biggest margin of victory (14 points) by Texas in the series since a 74-54 win in the Phillips 66 Big 12 quarterfinals on March 10, 2011 (Kansas City).

Texas improved to 544-140 all-time at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorns are 272-57 at the Erwin Center over the past 20 seasons (dating back to the start of the 2002-03 season), including a 10-0 in 2021-22.

UT held the Sooners to 52 points on 40.4 percent FG shots, including a 1-of-13 mark (.077) of three-point range, on the night. Texas allowed only seven assists and forced 17 turnovers.

Oklahoma entered the game with an average of 74.7 points per game and led the league and ranked third nationally in field goal percentage (0.512). The Sooners also had a 36.3 percent clip from the three-point range the year prior to Tuesday’s game.

Texas improved to 13-0 this year as it kept its opponent under 60 points.

UT took a 10-0 lead in fast-break points.

The Longhorns registered 11 steals on the night, reaching double digit steals for the ninth time in their first 16 games.

UT set team season highs in made free throws (18) and attempted free throws (24).

The Longhorns limited Oklahoma to 21 points and 1-on-8 shooting (.125) from the three-point range and allowed only three assists as they forced nine turnovers in the first half.

Texas converted 50 percent from the floor (12-24), including a 3-for-8 mark (.375) from the three-point range, in the first 20 minutes, while building a 33-21 halftime advantage.

The Longhorns led the game by a whopping 20 points (47-27) with 14:33 left and the lead never dropped below double digits at any point in the second half. Timmy Allen Achieved double figures (10 points) for the 12th time this year (16 games) and 83rd in his career (101 games) Devin Askew Set a season high in minutes (23)

tied his season high in rebounds (three) christian bishop Achieved double figures (10 points) for the fourth time this year (16 games) and 43rd in his career (106 games)

Set season highs in rebounds (eight), steals (three) and minutes (26) Andrew Jones Set season records in points (22), field goals (7-15), and free throws (6-7) and ran his season high in minutes (32)

This year for the first time (15 games) and for the 12th time in his career (117 games) achieved the 20 points

His 22 points were just three highs in his career (25 vs. Baylor on Feb. 2, 2021)

His four steals were one time short of his career high (five vs. HBU on November 9, 2021)

A team-best plus-minus total of plus-16 registered in 32 minutes

Achieved double digit scoring for the ninth time this year and the 74th time in his career Courtney Ramey Double digits (10 points) for the sixth time this year (16 games) and for the 63rd time in his career (110 games)

