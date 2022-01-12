Big Ten Announces Changes to Penn States 2022 Football Schedule, General Conference List





STATE COLLEGE Penn State’s 2022 football schedule looks a little different after the Big Ten announced a series of changes to the conference on Wednesday. The 2022 season marks the third consecutive season in which the Big Ten has made schedule changes. In 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league had to make changes and only played a conference schedule. Subsequent changes in 2021 and now 2022 take into account changes made during the 2020 football season, per release. Penn States updated Big Ten schedule was accidentally revealed on the Penn State Athletics website on Tuesday. It was removed, but it ultimately stayed true to what the conference announced Wednesday. read more: Penn State Football 2022 Schedule Changed by Big Ten: New Opponent, Week by Day, Rivalry Game & More (Updated) Here’s a look at Penn States’ revised schedule for the 2022 season with the 2021 opponents’ records in parentheses: September 3rd : at Purdue (9-4)

10 Sept : vs. Ohio (3-9)

September 17th : at Chestnut brown (6-7)

Sept 24 : vs. Central Michigan (9-4)

1 oct : vs. Northwest (3-9)

October 8 : Bye

Oct 15 : in Michigan (12-2)

22 October : vs. Minnesota (9-4)

29 Oct : vs. the state of Ohio (11-2)

Nov 5 : in Indiana (2-10)

Nov 12 : vs. Maryland (7-6)

Nov 19 : at Rutgers (5-8)

Nov 26: vs. the state of Michigan (11-2) The notable schedule changes are the subtraction of Illinois and the addition of Northwestern from the Big Ten West; the bye week goes up two weeks; Michigan State game moved to season finale during Rivalry Week; and the Ohio state game is pushed to the end from early October. On3 earlier reported the season opener at Purdue could be moved to Thursday, Sept. 1. The Penn States 2022 schedule features three teams that have completed the 2021 season and are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll: No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Michigan State. read more: Sam Sessoms recovers from rough outing to help Penn State past Rutgers: I was eager to get the next chance read more: Penn State Men’s Basketball Beats Rutgers, 66-49, Behind Stingy Defense, Balanced Offense Daniel Gallen covers Penn State for PennLive. He can be reached at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram and facebook. Follow PennLives Penn State coverage Twitter, facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

