Tennis: Novak Djokovic breaks silence on Covid-19 drama and its status in Australia
Novak Djokovic made a public statement admitting he knew he had COVID-19 when he appeared in public. Video / SkyNews
Novak Djokovic has issued a statement responding to suggestions that he lied on his travel statement to enter Australia and attend sporting events while potentially contagious with Covid-19.
The unvaccinated Serbian player, who is currently in Melbourne for the Australian Open, said on Wednesday he wanted to address issues of “misinformation” that had raised concerns among Australians and that were “deeply hurtful” to his family.
“I want to emphasize that I have done my very best to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with the testing obligations,” reads part of his post on Instagram.
He detailed his moves before returning his positive Covid result on Dec. 18, saying he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec. 14.
He was asymptomatic, but chose to have a rapid antigen test on December 16, and an official “precautionary” PCR test the same day.
“The next day I attended a tennis event in Belgrade to award prizes to children and did a rapid antigen test before going to the event, and it was negative,” he wrote.
“I was asymptomatic and feeling well, and I had not been notified of a positive PR test result until after that event.”
Despite the positive result, on December 18, he made the regretful decision to “fulfill a long-term commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photo shoot”.
“I have canceled all other events except the L’Equipe interview,” he wrote.
“I felt obligated to go ahead and do the L’Equipe interview, because I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but made sure I was social distancing and wearing a mask, except when my photo was taken.” taken.”
He acknowledged that waiting to complete his isolation until after the interview was “an error of judgment”.
“I accept that I should have resisted this commitment,” he wrote.
Error in travel declaration form
Djokovic also said his team made a mistake filling out his border entry form when they ticked a box that he had not traveled in the 14 days before flying to Australia.
“As for the issuance of my travel declaration, it was submitted on my behalf by my support team, as I told the Immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologizes for the clerical error in checking the wrong box about my previous trip before I came to Australia,” Djokovic wrote.
“This was human error and certainly not intentional. We live in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these errors can occur. Today my team provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.
“While I felt it was important to address and clarify misinformation, I will not make any further comments out of the utmost respect for the Australian Government and their authorities and the current process.
“It is always an honor and a privilege to play in the Australian Open. The Australian Open is loved by players, fans and the community, not just in Victoria and Australia, but around the world, and I just want the opportunity to compete against the best players in the world and perform in front of one of the best crowds in the world.”
Djokovic can still be evicted
It was suggested on Tuesday that Djokovic had lied on his travel statement that he had not traveled in the 14 days prior to arriving in Australia.
That was despite traveling from Spain to Dubai the day before boarding a flight to Melbourne.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirmed that he is considering using his personal power to revoke Djokovic’s visa.
“In accordance with due process, Secretary of State Hawke will consider the matter thoroughly,” Mr Hawke’s office said on Tuesday.
On his Travel Declaration form, which was part of court documents released Monday, the 20-time major champion ticked a box stating that he had not traveled and had no intention of traveling in the 14 days leading up to his flight. Down Under.
Djokovic flew from Spain to Dubai on January 4 and boarded a flight from Dubai to Melbourne on January 5.
A spokesman for Secretary of State Hawke said on Wednesday that Djokovic’s “recently submitted lengthy further submissions and supporting documentation that would be relevant to the possible cancellation of Mr Djokovic’s visa”.
“Of course this affects the time frame for a decision,” they said.
