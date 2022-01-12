Despite hardships, Penn State Men’s Hockey is still committed to growth

College hockey is chock full of highs and lows, and Penn State men’s hockey certainly experienced one of the last this past weekend.

The Nittany Lions were swept by No. 13 Notre Dame Frustratingly Losing Friday’s game 4-2 on a questionable call and Saturday’s match 5-4 during overtime. Although they were tight losses, both games show the lack of experience that this team is still trying to address.

In Friday night’s defeat, Notre Dame scored the winning goal late in the third period, when officials failed to blow a game dead as the puck went out of play and landed in the net behind goalkeeper Oskar Autio. The Penn State players stopped skating, assuming a whistle would eventually come, but the Fighting Irish remained vigilant and took advantage of the overblown play.

Even though it was a blatant missed call, head coach Guy Gadowsky still accepts the blame for the loss.

“You still have to play to the whistle,” Gadowsky said after Friday night’s loss. “[The puck] hit the net but hockey is a fast game. [The officials] don’t go catching everything… It is what it is, and the lesson is that you play the whistle.’

Saturday night’s loss wasn’t much better either. After giving up an equalizer with less than five minutes to play in the regular season, the Nittany Lions were given a faceoff in the attack zone with 8.9 seconds left in overtime. Chase McLane lost the face-off and Notre Dame broke 2-on-1 to score the winning goal with just 0.2 seconds left to end one of Penn State’s heaviest losses in ages.

At the end of the day, you can write those two losses down to inexperience. This is the first (semi-)normal season for half of the team as this year’s sophomores faced a strange, pandemic season that had barely a training camp and limited practice. Even some of the team’s upperclassmen don’t have that much experience on the ice in these exciting matches.

“We don’t have many players here who have played in big situations in the past,” Gadowsky said on Monday. “You have to be with them to develop the mental toughness and confidence to play in those situations. You can’t just talk about it.”

Despite the lack of experience on the team, Gadowsky is confident that Penn State will take these two losses and grow from them.

“That was really hard and tough, and it hurts, but we’ve learned lessons like that in the past and have become more difficult as a result,” Gadowsky said. “We have to make sure that happens this time. As much as it hurts, we have to make sure we learn the lessons, and I think that’s true [the players] are now.”

Even if they don’t see immediate results, the players still believe in the system and in themselves as a group. Sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. is confident the team is as close as ever to turning the season around.

“We’re here,” Dowd said Monday. “You saw this weekend: tight first game and tight second game. Every game in the Big Ten is tight, and if we learn from our mistakes and from those actions, I think we’ll be very good by the end of the season.”

The Nittany Lions hope to use these newly learned lessons as they head out to take on No. 4 Michigan at Yost Ice Arena, known for the all difficult environment it produces for visiting teams. The set of two matches starts on Friday, January 14 at 7:30 PM.