Indianapolis Colts collapse leaves owner Jim Irsay ‘more determined to bring Indiana a fighting team’





INDIANAPOLIS — Colts Owner Jim Irsay released a statement on Wednesday in which he apologized to fans after the team ended the season “in perhaps the worst possible way and missed our chance to compete for history.” Irsay made the statement just days after the Colts missed the playoffs for the fifth time in the past seven seasons. This season’s disappointment could excite Irsay and the Colts for some time, as they only needed to win one of their last two games to earn a spot in the playoffs. Indianapolis lost at home to the Raiders on Week 17 and then embarrassed itself by losing in Jacksonville to the Jaguars, who will be No. 1 in the draft in Week 18 in April. 2 Related Irsay met coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard at the team’s Indianapolis facility as soon as they returned from Jacksonville Sunday night. “I like his approach and how demanding and how he holds us all accountable, but also that as an owner he shows support that he wants to do everything to get our organization to the top, to get our team to the top,” he said. Reich. “It was a good conversation, a supportive conversation, but also demanding and wanting to answer and hold us accountable.” The collapse came after the Colts recovered from a 0-3 and 1-4 start to the season to put themselves in position to make the playoffs. “The money stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to give Indiana a fighting team,” Irsay wrote. “We’re already working on the future and I’m going to do everything I can to put us in a position to win next year and for years to come.” Expectations were high for the Colts this season after they gave up the first and third round roster to the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz during the off-season. However, Wentz has never found his comfort zone this season. He has thrown over 200 yards only twice in the last eight games, raising the question of whether he is the answer to the position in the long run. “We have to be better at the passing game,” Reich said. “I would say that anyway, but I just think it was absolutely below our standards, and there are several reasons for that. We have to take responsibility for that as coaches and players.”

