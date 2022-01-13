A Titan for life: Olympia tennis coach dies at age 65 | West Orange Times & Observer

How do you measure someone’s life?

Is it in the years he lived, or in the lives he influenced?

If you asked anyone in the Olympia community, they would say that to describe the life of one Harvey “Bubba” James, it would have to be measured in its impact, not just on the athletes he coached as the boys’ tennis head. and girls coach, but also on the school community as a whole.

Although he had been Olympia’s tennis coach for the past eight years, James also coached football, baseball, and softball for many schools in the Orlando area during the more than 30 years he lived in Orange County.

James died on December 31, 2021 at the age of 65. His death came as a shock not only to the school and its athletes, but also to the greater West Orange community.

“Absolutely stunning news,” said Olympia Athletic director Kevin McElveen of James’ death. “I had spoken to him only two days before. We were talking about the upcoming season, and he called me and asked me before church on Sunday… if I could check the GPAs of two of the girls (who) wanted to play tennis this year. He wanted to make sure they were on the right track and that they were all right. That’s typical Bubba; the fact that we are here on December 29, and he is concerned about the well-being of children.”

James’ sister, Carol Haderer, who is now the interim head coach for Olympia, received calls from people asking if it was just a bad rumor. She had to deliver the sad news.

“I said, ‘Yeah, it’s not a rumour,'” Haderer said.

Because his family lives in North Carolina, James stayed with Haderer in her house during tennis season. With only 22 months difference between the two, they were best friends in almost every way. Haderer remembered all the times they had talked about strategy and enjoyed each other’s company.

While they trained together at Olympia, Haderer promised James that as long as he was at Olympia, she would be there too. Though she didn’t expect it, she didn’t hesitate to carry on his legacy when McElveen asked if she wanted to take on the role of head coach for now.

“I said if you leave, I’ll leave,” Haderer said. “And I just can’t do that right now.”

The man, affectionately known as Bubba, was an example of every quality you could want in a coach. He was able to show his athletes how to be good tennis players on the court, but he also went out of his way to take care of them in other ways. That extended to his days as a soccer coach in the Orlando area and also in Miami, where he was born and raised.

Tennis was always a big part of his early years. His mother played tennis at the University of Miami, and his godmother was former Wimbledon champion Doris Hart, who played doubles with their mother before turning pro. She was just “Aunt Doris” to both him and Haderer. Although Hart won the Wimbledon tournament in 1951, five years before James was born, he always referred to it as one of his earliest memories.

The way he coached was so unique to him that it simply became known as ‘The Bubba Way’.

“There are coaches who coach for the money, and there are coaches who coach from the heart and out of love for the sport,” Haderer said. “[He wanted to]give as many kids as possible the opportunity to play sports, compete in athletics, represent their school and be part of a team — to give kids a chance to play sports.”

James always carried a pen or pencil in his sock. He carried one with him because, as he once told Haderer, “You never know when to change the lineup.”

It was such a part of his routine that when he was put in the coffin, a pencil was put in one of his socks.

One of McElveen’s favorite stories about James was when he was an assistant football coach for Olympia and coached James’ son, Matt, who was a kicker for the Titans. Matt had fallen into a slump and needed some help getting out.

“He didn’t want to play football his senior year,” McElveen said. Bubba calls me at home and says, ‘Hey, man, I want you to come to my house, and I want you to get Matt off the computer. He’s sucked into this video game, and that’s all he does.” So I did. I stopped by and took Matt to McDonald’s. I was able to convince him to go back to playing football, and he did. Bubba always appreciated that I did.”

One thing McElveen said he would miss most about James was watching him work on a tennis match.

“When I saw him go from court to court, checking the kids and asking if they need anything,” he said. “It was great to see.”

In September 2021, James was honored as Volunteer of the Month by the Florida Division of the United States Tennis Association. Although he was aware of the honour, the plaque officially commemorating the achievement did not arrive until almost a week after his death – January 6.

“There are coaches who coach for the money, and there are coaches who coach from their heart and out of love for sport. (He wanted to) give as many kids as possible the opportunity to play sports, compete in athletics, represent their school and be part of a team – to give kids a chance to play sports.” — Carol Hadere

With Haderer taking over as head coach of the tennis team, the Titans plan to honor James at a ceremony ahead of their first home game against Wekiva on February 7th.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to fill his shoes because I won’t,” Haderer said. “This season is all about Coach Bubba James, and it will be done ‘The Bubba Way’.”