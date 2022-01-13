Sports
Death of 16-year-old hockey player Teddy Balkind prompts to mandate neck protectors – CBS New York
NEW CANAAN, Connecticut (CBS New York) There is a push to make neck protectors mandatory for young hockey players in Connecticut after a 10th grade boy was killed in an incident on the ice last week.
The death of 16-year-old Teddy Balkind has sent shockwaves through the Connecticut community.
READ MORE: New Canaan High School Student Teddy Balkind Dies After Collision With Another Player During Hockey Game
The teen died last week after being cut on another skater’s neck during a match between his school, St Lukes and Brunswick School.
Teddy’s friend Samuel Brande is now calling for change.
I’m going to change a rule. I’m going to have kids wear neck protectors. I’m going to make hockey safe, he said.
As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, he has started a petition urging USA Hockey to demand neck protectors for players.
We wear helmets, we wear shin guards, we wear gloves, we wear chest guards. Neck guards should fall into that category and they aren’t, Samuel said.
Currently, USA Hockey and its state affiliate, the Connecticut Hockey Conference, which govern youth hockey, recommend only neck protectors.
Locally, the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC), which oversees Teddys school, doesn’t require them either, although the public school’s equivalent, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, does.
We couldn’t enforce it because we’re the only people who need it, and if 49 other states don’t think it’s necessary, what makes you a better expert than anyone else? said Art Blakeslee, vice president of the Connecticut Hockey Conference.
Blakeslee says Connecticut was the only state to require neck protectors until 2018, but pushbacks from players and parents led the group to soften its stance.
READ MORE: NHL and more pay tribute to Connecticut teen Teddy Balkind who died from high school injury
The group is now reconsidering its position.
No one has shown me any evidence where a neck guard has injured a player, and unfortunately this is the perfect example of how potentially a neck guard could have saved a player from injury, Blakeslee said.
Many hockey parents and coaches agree.
Coach Matthew Cook says neck injuries are rare and guards aren’t perfect, but it’s time for USA Hockey to reevaluate its rules.
We need to understand, you know, what happened, how it happened, how we could prevent it, he said. Any kind of protection is better than nothing in my opinion.
USA Hockey tells us there isn’t enough evidence and data for the group to confidently mandate neck guards for players. The group emphasizes that it highly recommends them and says it is meeting in Florida this week for an annual conference where the topic will be discussed.
It remains unclear whether Teddy was wearing a neck guard when the accident happened.
Meanwhile, NEPSAC released the following statement:
NEPSAC continues to extend its support and care to the communities of St. Lukes and Brunswick School. Nothing is more important to NEPSAC than promoting an athletic experience that is both enriching and safe. As it is our job, NEPSAC is constantly examining the rules of the game that apply to our sports, in collaboration with our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. As always, we will share more with our community as our standards change.
We have reached out to the NCAA and the Fairchester Athletics Association for comment to confirm whether St. Lukes is following its rules of the game. We have yet to hear back.
MORE NEWS: Teddy Balkind’s Death asks thousands to sign petition to support mandatory neck protectors for hockey players
CBS2s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.
