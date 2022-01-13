Bears interview Browns Glenn Cook for GM opening, Doug Pederson for head coach opening





Before moving to player staff, Cook was a graduate assistant coach at the University of Miami, his alma mater, helping with linebackers and defensive linemen and assisting with recruiting efforts. As a player, Cook was a four-year linebacker who won letters from 2004-2008 in Miami where he registered 185 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles while playing with 17 starts in 47 games. After college, Cook was selected by the Cubs in the 46th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball draft and played in 34 rookie league games for the club. Pederson, meanwhile, has 25 years of NFL experience, 13 as a quarterback and 12 as a coach. Most recently, he served as Eagles head coach for five seasons from 2016-20, setting a record 42-37-1 in the regular season and 4-2 in the playoffs, and led the franchise to its first Super Bowl championship in 2017. Pederson began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles on Andy Reid’s staff as offensive quality control coach (2009-10) and quarterback coach (2011-12). When Reid became head coach of the Chiefs in 2013, he took Pederson and hired him as the offensive coordinator. Pederson held that role from 2013-15 before being named Eagles head coach in 2016. As a player, Pederson entered the NFL in 1991 with the Dolphins as an unregistered free agent. He eventually appeared in 100 games with 17 starts during 13 seasons with the Dolphins (1992-94), Packers (1995-98), Eagles (1999) and Browns (2000) before returning for a second stint with Green Bay (2001- 04). ). All 17 of Pederson’s career starts came in consecutive seasons, nine with the Eagles in 1999 and eight with the Browns in 2000. He threw nine of his 12 touchdown passes in those two campaigns. Pederson won a Super Bowl ring in 1996 as the Packers’ third quarterback, behind Brett Favre and Jim McMahon. When he led the Eagles to the championship 21 years later, Pederson became the fourth person to win a Super Bowl as a player and coach, alongside Tom Flores, Mike Ditka and Tony Dungy. Cook and Pederson are the first candidates to be interviewed by the Bears search team, which includes chairman George H. McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, NFL Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Bears vice president of player involvement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and Bears senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.

