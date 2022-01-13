TAB promises women’s World Cup opportunities in the coming days, delay due to lack of data





Supplied There are no bets on the Women’s Cricket World Cup which starts in March, but the Men’s edition is over 18 months away.

Betting odds for the 2022 Womens Cricket World Cup, hosted in New Zealand in March and April, are: has yet to be released by the TAB. The sports betting agency does have chances for the overall winner of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup, with India as the favorite and New Zealand in fifth place. The women’s World Cup starts in less than two months, while the men’s World Cup starts in October 2023, more than a year and a half away. Simon Thomas, TAB customer and betting general manager, said a lack of international women’s competitions and the pandemic have played a role in the unavailability of opportunities. READ MORE:

Compared to other tournaments and formats, the level of exposed form and player information for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is not as publicly available as it is for the men’s game, posing a challenge in accurately pricing a market, Thomas said. “For example, the last three qualifying teams were not confirmed until the end of November and the Covid-19 pandemic has limited the number of matches leading up to the tournament. Thomas said the TAB is working with its partners and should have the tournament opportunities available in the coming days. Many international betting websites are also without opportunities for the Women’s World Cup. photo sport Amelia Kerr will be one of the key players for New Zealand at the World Cup at home. Based on the ICC World Ranking, Australia seem overwhelming favorites for the tournament win over South Africa, England and India. New Zealand ranks sixth in the world, behind Bangladesh fifth, but with a much larger sample size. The last time a women’s World Cup was hosted by New Zealand in 2000, the home side won the tournament with a four-point victory over Australia in the final. There is a similar discrepancy in rugby betting. No odds have been reported for the women’s Rugby World Cup hosted by New Zealand in October and November, compared to the 2023 men’s Rugby World Cup in France nearly a year later. New Zealand are early favorites for the 2023 men’s tournament trophy, according to the TAB, with France, England and South Africa taking the lead. England tops the women’s game according to the World Rugby rankings, while New Zealand is currently second, just ahead of France and Canada.

