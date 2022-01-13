Tom Ryan Resigns as Radnor Head Football Coach – PA Prep Live

Tom Ryan decided it was the right time to give up the job he loves. After 15 seasons, Ryan officially resigned as head coach of the Radnor football team on Tuesday.

It was a move he had considered since Radnor ended his 2021 season with a win in the 125th Radnor-Lower Merion game on Nov. 6.

“I’ve had 15 great years coaching a lot of great kids,” Ryan said. “I felt it was time to make a little bit of a change, step away from it for a while and give someone else the chance to be a high school head coach in a great place. This isn’t just me woke up one day, I thought about it for a while and felt it was the right time to distance myself I will most likely take a whole year off and then maybe go back to Radnor in some capacity wherever they see me We’ll see what the future brings.”

Ryan informed his players before the holidays that he would be stepping down. The resignation was officially accepted on Tuesday by athletics director Mike Friel.

“I’ve coached a lot of great people, a lot of great kids. There are no hard feelings to leave, I just thought it was time, that’s all,” Ryan said.

Ryan, 54, a former football player at Upper Darby High and West Chester University, was an assistant coach at both his alma maters before coming to Radnor and taking over the football reins there in 2007. He has been a high school health and physical education teacher during his time as head coach and will continue to serve in that role going forward.

“He has been an absolute rock star for us, both for our school and for our football program,” said Friel. “He became my first friend to come to Radnor (in 2010). He has done just as many good things for our kids and really for our entire community as our soccer coach. That part will be difficult to replace.

“What really broke him was getting our kids to college to play football. It would be like Grand Central Station here with college coaches. That’s something he was always very proud of.”

Even when Radnor didn’t win many matches, Ryan formed several talented players who would go on to play at the next level. The list of Division I and Division I-AA college players Ryan coached at Radnor includes Johnathan Coleman and Dave Bowen (Boston College), Colin Bradley (Lafayette), Anthony Laudicina (Buffalo), Alex Anderson (Penn), and Mike Staples (Cornell ).

“The children did all the work, both in the classroom and on the field. But it’s something I’m proud of that so many kids, whether it’s D-III or DI, had the passion to play at the next level,” Ryan said. “Whatever help I’ve had along the way, I’m proud of it. I’m still in touch with so many of those guys too. It makes you feel good, honestly. Of course you want to win football matches and that’s one of the reasons you sign up for it, but when you have those individual successes and you can help the kids in some way, there’s a lot to be thankful for for that experience.”

One of the smaller programs in the Central League, Ryan eventually turned over a team that had endured several losing seasons. In 2015, Radnor set a 7-4 record, the program’s first winning season in 13 seasons. Three years later, Ryan led Radnor to a 9-3 record and his first PIAA District 1 playoff win. It was the best season for Radnor football in over 40 years. Ryan’s teams have won a total of 39 games and played four district playoffs since 2015. In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Radnor went 4-2 to fifth in the Central League. The Raptors finished 3-8 in what was a rebuilding season for the program in 2022.

Ryan steps down as one of the most respected and sympathetic coaches in Delaware County.

“It’s an exciting time for me,” he said. “I’m going to sit back and re-evaluate some things and see what the next phase is. I have a few more years of classes and I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”