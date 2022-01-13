Australian Open 2022 live steam: how to watch tennis major online, dates, draws and schedules

The 2022 Australian Open hasn’t even started yet, but it’s a hot topic of conversation around the world because of the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic. The No. 1 men’s player, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam, was detained by Australian border control last week over a visa dispute that remains unresolved. His participation in the 2022 Australian Open is still pending.

Australian Open 2022 dates, times The Australian Open 2022 will take place from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30, 2022

• U.S — Watch ESPN on Garland or Fubo.TV

• UK — Watch Eurosport at Sky or Discovery Plus

Djokovic has not been vaccinated but had apparently been given an exemption because he had COVID-19 in December. However, Aussie government officials said he was ineligible for the waiver and withdrew his visa. A judge has restored Djokovic’s visa, but the immigration minister can exercise the power to revoke the visa.

If that happens, the nine-time Australian Open winner and defending champion could be evicted and miss the tournament. He would also be banned from the country for three years.

Djokovic is also facing questions about his behavior following his alleged COVID-19 diagnosis. He released a statement on social media apologizing for making unmasked appearances.

The entire saga has completely eclipsed all other players and other tennis-related storylines heading to the 2022 Australian Open. Of course, many top players are out of the tournament, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams. However, Rafael Nadal, Ashleigh Barty, Daniil Medvedev and Garbine Muguruza are all still chasing the Grand Slam trophy.

Here’s everything you need to watch the Australian Open 2022 live streams online.

Watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American tennis fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Plus.

Early rounds coverage begins on Sunday, January 16 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

The ESPN networks are available on most cable packages, but if you cut the cord, you can get them with two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and FuboTV.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis fans can watch the Australian Open 2022 exclusively on Eurosport.

Live coverage begins Monday, January 17 at midnight GMT.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and the Eurosport app.

Or you can get Eurosport coverage through Discovery Plus for £6 a month.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune in for the 2022 Australian Open on TSN, the TSN website or TSN app.

Coverage begins Sunday, January 16 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Channel 9, is, as usual, Australia’s destination for Australian Open live streams. That means you have the option to watch it on your TV or with their app.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can watch action at Australian Open at Sky New Zealand, including access on mobile devices in the sky go app.

Program Australian Open 2022

The Australian Open 2022 will take place from Monday, January 17 to Sunday, January 30, 2022 local time.

First round of match play begins at 11 a.m. AEDT.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Monday 17 January: First round men and women

First round men and women Tuesday January 18: First round men and women

First round men and women Wednesday 19 January: Second round men and women

Second round men and women Thursday 20 January: Second round men and women

Second round men and women Friday January 21: Third round men and women

Third round men and women Saturday January 22: Third round men and women

Third round men and women Sunday January 23: Fourth round men and women

Fourth round men and women Monday January 24: Fourth round men and women

Fourth round men and women Tuesday 25 January: Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals

Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals Wednesday 26 January: Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals

Men’s and Women’s Quarter Finals Thursday 27 January: Women’s singles semi-finals

Women’s singles semi-finals Friday: January 28: Men’s singles semi-finals, mixed doubles final

Men’s singles semi-finals, mixed doubles final Saturday January 29: Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final

Women’s singles final, men’s doubles final Sunday January 30: Men’s singles final, women’s doubles final

Australian Open 2022 draw

The 2022 Australian Open draws for the men’s and women’s singles have not yet been announced.

Here are the possible top 8 seeds according to the current ATP men’s rankings:

Novak Djokovic, Serbia

Daniil Medvedev, Russia

Alexander Zverev, Germany

Stefanos Tsitsi Pass, Greece

Andrey Rublev, Russia

Rafael Nadal, Spain

Matteo Berrettini, Italy

Casper Ruud, Norway

And the possible top 8 seeds according to the WTA ranking for women: