Hockey PEI lifts suspension for youth player who criticized handling of racist incident





Hockey PEI says it is revoking the indefinite suspension it gave to Keegan Mitchell, the junior hockey player who publicly criticized the league’s handling of a racist incident on the ice and was subsequently banned from playing for violating the rules. organization’s social media rules. “As an organization and as individuals, we must take a stand against racism and help make the hockey environment a safe and welcoming place for all,” the league wrote. in a statement. “We commend Keegan for standing up for what was right and highlighting our missteps surrounding this tragic incident.” The incident occurred during a Junior B game on December 17 between the Sherwood Metros, Mitchell’s team and the Kensington Vipers. A player on the Vipers said an anti-Asian slur against one of Mitchell’s teammates, neither of whom have been publicly identified. The player who made the racist comment was initially given a two-match suspension. The league, when Mitchell’s penalty was revoked, extended the other player’s suspension to five games. “Within our existing rules, Hockey PEI has issued a suspension to the player who used the racist remark, but this suspension was disproportionate to the act committed and has been increased to five games,” the league said in a statement. “We acknowledge the initial error of judgment and offer our deepest apologies to the victim.” Later in the game, Mitchell confronted the offending player, punched him in the leg and was given a two-game suspension. Shortly thereafter, Mitchell was suspended indefinitely from the league for violating social media policies by publicly criticizing officials and Hockey PEI in a Jan. 5 Facebook post. For those of you who know me personally or through hockey, I’m almost absolutely sure you recognize me as someone who always stands up for myself, but more importantly for my friends and teammates, Mitchell wrote. If Hockey PEI took these scenarios as seriously as they say, this player would have been appropriately suspended. Mitchell was adamant about staying vocal in the intervening days since the suspension. I’m not going to just let this go, Mitchell said. If I never play hockey again, that’s fine with me because I’m going to fight this until it’s right. Hockey PEI, in withdrawing its sentence, said it would thoroughly review current guidelines and committed to re-examining the rules. “Our board is committed to examining our rules and enforcement strategies and implementing strict and long-term updates to prevent similar situations in the future,” the league said. “We can and will do better.”

