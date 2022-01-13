Yorkshire Cricket seat: ‘catastrophe’ if we don’t win back international cricket after racism scandal | british news

The new Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman has warned it would be a “catastrophe” if they are not able to host international cricket again after the racism scandal at Headingley.

Lord Patel was brought into the club after ex-player Azeem Rafiq exposed the racism he endured during his career.

Since then, 4,000 people have shared stories of racism with the Independent Commission for Equality in Cricket during the game.

The fallout in Yorkshire has left several sponsors out of the club, a series of layoffs among the coaching staff and the ECB stripped of the privilege of hosting international cricket until they can prove they have changed.

Lord Patel is the new chairman of Yorkshire CCC



“I think if international cricket doesn’t come back this year we will have two major disasters,” Lord Patel told Sky News.

“One is hundreds of thousands of fans, boys and girls, people from Yorkshire, will suffer greatly because we are missing something and secondly there would be a major financial crisis.”

“A lot of the existing sponsors will hopefully return to us, some in the coming weeks – a lot of new sponsors have come and talked to us, but a lot of it is based on the idea that we will get international competitions back.”

Change doesn’t happen overnight

Former Yorkshire and England star Darren Gough has quit his job at Talksport and has… returned to the club to become Cricket’s new director at Headingley.

Despite one of his interim coaches, Ryan Sidebottom, Apologies this week for saying so in an interview with Sky Sports that the club would “forget” what happened to Azeem Rafiq, Lord Patel accepted that this was a real mistake and believes the culture has already started to change.

He said, “We have to change and it’s not going to happen overnight… we’re on the first rung of that ladder”

“It was the locker room culture and beyond.

“Only one or two of us have come out like Azeem to do something about it, and that’s what’s troubling, but that’s what the opportunity is.

“Now we can call it out and talk about it.”

The club has also signed a cooperation agreement with the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan to share players, ideas and resources.

Azeem Rafiq revealed the racism he endured during his cricket career



Talent search mission

Yorkshire is also planning a talent search, inspired by the way the Qalandars have scoured Pakistan for young cricketers.

Lord Patel said: “Like any franchise they can buy a lot of players (but) they chose to go to the most remote parts of Pakistan and have a talent show.

“I’ve seen the numbers myself – half a million young men went to trial in two and a half years… we can go to the four corners of Yorkshire and give every young boy and girl a chance.

“I don’t want to stop there, I’m talking to a few other countries in the world where we can do that.”

Serious about change

Lord Patel added that he hoped the cricket authorities, and everyone else in the game, take change as seriously as he does.

9:16

Azeem Rafiq speaks to Sky News



He added: “I sincerely hope that all the provinces, the ECB and all the cricket fans can see that this is the right direction of travel, and if we tear ourselves apart we will not get there.

“The only thing we will damage is cricket.”

Cindy Butts, chair of the Independent Commission for Equality In Cricket (ICEC), said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response to the first part of our Call for Evidence, with more than 4,000 people (from diverse backgrounds) sharing their experiences with us. parts.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to respond. Your contributions are invaluable to our work.”