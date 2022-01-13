Define your success at SMDC’s Air Residences

For most, one of the signs that they’ve made it is being able to invest in real estate. Especially if this investment is located in a prime location.

Located in the heart of Makatis’ central business district is SM Development Corporation (SMDC)s Air Residences, a premier property designed for the upwardly mobile and successful Philippines.

Here’s why this is the perfect place for those looking to take their lives to the next level:

Be where the action is

Air Residences is located near the central business district of Makatis, which means residents are close to the best restaurants, lifestyle centers and some of the most desirable businesses in the world to build a thriving profession. This makes Air Residences the ideal home for career-driven individuals looking for an address that fits their lifestyle and reflects their successes.

Arrive in style

Every time you step into the luxurious hotel-like lobby of Air Residences you will be warmly welcomed at home, where you will be warmly welcomed by a porter and receptionist.

With its high ceilings, dark-colored tile floors, mood lighting and luxurious furnishings, the space is reminiscent of chic international five-star hotels. In addition, there are also comfortable and private corners where you can receive guests.

Relax in luxury

Air Residences features 2 floors of luxury amenities designed by Adrian L. Norman Limited, a Hong Kong-based firm that is a leader in landscaping, urban design and master planning. Residents can find solace by the reflecting pool, relax in seating alcoves, play a game of pool or table tennis, and clock in workout time on the sports and yoga deck. You can also enjoy intimate outdoor barbecue parties on the sundeck or simply take a break and take in the breathtaking views of Makati and its surroundings.

Relax in your own space

Each unit at Air Residences is designed to help you relax after a long day at the office. The efficient layout and neutral warm finishes create a cozy living space.

You can also prepare your meals in your fitted kitchen, which is already furnished with marble countertops and a spacious cupboard system, and is equipped with appliances such as a built-in electric stove, extractor hood, refrigerator and microwave.

Live a life of convenience

You can now say goodbye to the days when you had to deal with traffic. With a station of the Makati Intra-City Subway System just around the corner from Air Residences, it is easy to reach every part of the subway. Plus, with Air Mall on the ground floor, you can easily walk in for anything you need. Residents also have access to a whole host of restaurants, shops and services without even having to leave the property.

With its ideal location to build a thriving career, a complete offer that allows you to live an easy and luxurious lifestyle, and an address that says you’ve finally made it, you can be assured that you’ve made the right choice to live in. Air Residences to invest. .

For more information on SMDC’s Air Residences, please visit: www.smdc.com/properties/air-residences/.

