SA vs Ind 2021-22, Cape Town Test

It’s one thing to put your arms on your shoulders for a delivery that you don’t know will hook back in sharply and take your stump out. It’s another to have started with a center stump guard, going from side to side to counter the movement and then still be surprised by one that came back sharp and came out anyway. It was the third time in five innings in this series that Markram failed to reach double digits, and the fifth time in his last seven. It’s taken a closer look at its contribution (or lack thereof) to an already struggling opening pair, who have performed only better than Those of Ireland and Afghanistan in the past three and a half years. South Africa’s overall top two averaged 22.19 in this period and Markram and Dean Elgar, as a partnership, shaved below that, at 20.78. It is Elgar and Pieter Malan who de most successful South African duo since mid-2018, averaging 38.83 in their six innings combined. They have a small sample size, but it’s not their fault. Malan was only selected for one series – against England in the summer of 2019-20, when Markram was ruled out with a broken hand – and has since completely disappeared from the radar. If that seems harsh, that’s because it is. Malan faced more than fifty balls four times in his six innings and while only going over fifty once, he did the job of making the new ball shine and trying to make things easier for the next batters. In comparison, in 52 innings as an opener, Markram has only faced more than fifty balls 19 times (just over a third of the time, compared to two-thirds for Malan) and while we’re comparing vastly different numbers of innings, there’s a point here . Elgar has to deal with more than 50 balls 50% of the time, so Markram’s lack of stamina is a concern. But what is the cause? Markram is a feast for the eyes and technically sound. He moves confidently over his stumps and India has managed to turn what could be a strength in its approach to a weakness by firing him early, either lbw or bowled. This is not an argument about his quality as a cricketer. It’s about how to get the best out of him over the many years he’s expected to play for South Africa, and it probably starts with some understanding. It won’t be easy to carry Markram’s reputation. Ever since he led South Africa to victory in the Under-19 World Championship, he has been called something of a golden boy, labeled a future captain and even elevated to one four years ago, in an ODI series against India. That went badly, as South Africa lost 1-5 and Markram failed to pass 35. Since then he has done relatively well in ODIs, but has really come into his own in T20Is, hitting lower in the order, at number 4. Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar run between the wickets AFP via Getty Images There will be an argument that the same should be done for him in Test Cricket where, after averaging, 55.55 in his first 10 games , he has average 26.78 in his next 19 . The difficulty would be where we could make room for him. Keegan Petersen has proven himself to be a worthy No. 3 mid- to long-term with back-to-back half-centuries, an organized presence in the crease with a delightful streak of punches. Even AB de Villiers agree . And Petersen, despite the challenges of following a failed opening pair, wants to stay in his No. 3 position. “I like hitting three, I’ve been hitting there for most of my career,” he said. “We’ve had two good openers, they’ve just had a hard time. Aiden is going through a bit of a rough time, but he’s a good quality player. He’ll come through in the end. We all know that. I’m happy to play and if I can make number 3 mine, I’ll be happy.” Rassie van der Dussen may seem like the candidate to give way, but he hung strong here and has the temperament to hit in difficult situations. Markram is unlikely to replace either of these two, so he may have to find form in domestic competitions while a player with more form gets a chance. South Africa doesn’t even have to look that far to find one. Sarel Erwee has been traveling as their reserve opener since the series against Sri Lanka last season and was the leading run scorer in the unofficial three-game run against India A. It would also give Markram time to shed the baggage of expectation he seems to carry and learn to just play. Of course, this whole story could be a moot point in a few days. Markram can come out in the second innings and play the innings of his career to give South Africa a series win. That will be the least complicated outcome for him and for South Africa, but they both need to be prepared for what comes next if it doesn’t happen. Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South African correspondent

