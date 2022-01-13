Union hockey makes a tough road trip





SCHENECTADY The first hockey game in 28 days for the Union College hockey team certainly didn’t go the way everyone involved with the program had hoped, losing 4-1 to Harvard and trailing three goals after the first period.

After two games against Massachusetts were canceled at the end of December and last Friday’s game in Dartmouth was postponed, the Dutch were happy to have a game under their skates and are now focusing on this weekend’s road trip to St. Lawrence on Friday and Clarkson. on Saturday.

It helps that these guys had a chance to play in some fights, play a full 60-minute game and try to get their legs under them, said Union coach Rick Bennett. I think that’s very important. That’s why we practice, but everyone knows that practice is very different from games, so it was nice that they had the chance to play a game that went into the next two. Union fell 3-0 behind Harvard early on but Bennett was encouraged by what he saw in the final 40 minutes of the game with hopes that the positive feelings will pass and after the first practice of the week there is now a good atmosphere at Union. I loved the effort outside of the first one, but it wasn’t like the effort wasn’t there in the first one, it was a matter of trying to find your legs and lungs, Bennett said. It finally came in the second and the third. It hasn’t played for a month. The (Monday) training was very tough. We’ve been doing drills that we think will help us not only this weekend, but overall we’re going into season two here. I was happy with the practice, the details, their habits and the structure. Union (5-10-3, 3-5-1-0-1) defeated Clarkson in extra time in November at Messa Rink before equalizing St. Lawrence the following night, although the Saints took the shootout after a scoreless overtime session. Like Union, both Clarkson and St. Lawrence have recently had interruptions in their schedules due to COVID-19 protocols, as St. Lawrence lost two games to New Hampshire last weekend and Merrimack and Clarkson lost one game at Merrimack last Friday. Not just us, a lot of teams are coming from COVID, so I don’t see them changing their systems too much, Bennett said. When we go into our games, it’s always hard-fought battles with both teams. St. Lawrence is always very fast like Harvard with their speed and Clarkson just plays a rough hockey brand. They are also very well structured. We won’t go into two completely different (style) games, but there is a different look. Despite the diversity of styles Union will face this weekend, Bennett believes Union can match any system it will face this weekend. If we can play like second or third (against Harvard) and generate a few more scoring chances, I like our chances up there against both teams, Bennett said. I think we proved that here at home (in November), but you have to do it on the road. We haven’t played in over a month in a row, so there’s a challenge, but we have to embrace it. In the battle for playoffs, Union has eight points in the ECAC standings, while Clarkson is fourth in the league with 16 and St. Lawrence is sixth with RPI with 12 points. After this weekend’s action, Union returns home for the first time since December 4, when it hosts Brown next Friday and Yale the following evening.



