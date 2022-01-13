Chiefs know a rematch with Steelers won’t be that easy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Pittsburgh Steelers for an AFC Wild Card game on Sunday, just three weeks have passed since the teams met in the regular season at GEHA Field in Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs beat the Steelers 36-10 on December 26 despite a COVID-19 outbreak within the team that left them without tight end Travis Kelce, right tackle Lucas Niang, cornerback Rashad Fenton and linebacker Nick Bolton among others.

Kicker Harrison Butker and punter Tommy Townsend also missed the game on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with offensive lineman Kyle Long and safety Armani Watts.

It’s no wonder Kansas City opened as 12 1/2-point favorites, the most skewed gambling line one of six postseason games this weekend.

But Pittsburgh (9-7-1) won’t just roll over in what could be Ben Roethlisbergers’ last NFL game.

I think they play well together, said Chiefs coach Andy Reid. I think they’re doing pretty well with that. Ben plays well. The runners (Najee Harris) are running well. The offensive lines are doing well and Pittsburghs are always good on that defensive side. They fly around. They have some all-star players on that side of the ball who are doing really well.

Reid also praised the Steelers wide receivers.

The Pittsburgh defense TJ Watt, who is likely to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, fought with cracked ribs in the first encounters and played limited snaps.

During the final two weeks, he collected five sacks and finished this season with an NFL record of 22 1/2, leading the league for the second year in a row.

Hes a special player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. … They have a lot of guys who play hard the whole game and they play continuously and go and go. For me, it’s about when I make those elaborate long plays, not letting a bad play happen. Those guys will be around me all the time after the play. If I clamber and get in the bag when there is no stuff I have to make sure I take it into account because they won’t give up the game.

Conventional wisdom says Pittsburgh won’t give Kansas City much trouble on Sunday, but Mahomes won’t be overconfident given the post-season stakes.

We had a great game that day in which we performed at a very high level, but this is a good defense, said Mahomes. They come with answers. They have great coaches who have been coaching for a long time and have had a lot of success, so we know it won’t be easy. It’s going to be a battle every game and come in with the mindset that if we don’t play our best football we have to be home next week.

Sure, the Chiefs’ game plan against the Steelers should have the Reids crew expecting to win.

Mahomes went 23 of 30 for 258 yards with three touchdowns, including two to Byron Pringle and one to Mecole Hardman Jr.

Kansas City rushed for 127 yards and passes to the running backs accounted for another 95 yards, but Pittsburgh will be eager for the fresh start.

You should definitely come up with a different game plan, Mahomes said. They’re going to look at the game plan and try to take away those things that we had success with the first time around. … They understand how to change things, they understand (how) to get back to what they are good at, so they expected a fight.

Make no mistake, the Chiefs, who ended a 50-year drought in the Super Bowl title two years ago and repeated as AFC champions last week, have a unique mission starting Sunday to return to the Super Bowl.

The playoffs are here, Travis Kelce said. Everyone needs to get excited and motivated to put everything aside. We have five weeks to try and reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, and one week at a time. This week is the Steelers, so we need to make sure we have all the answers for everything they can do.

NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoffs Schedule

() indicates seed

Saturday 15 January

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals, 3:30 PM (NBC)

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills, 7:15 PM (CBS)

sunday 16 january

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 12 noon (Fox)

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs, 7:15 PM (NBC)

Monday 17 January

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 PM (ESPN)