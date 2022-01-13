Former Alabama Assistant Joins Sooners Staff





Speculation had been going on for several weeks, but it became official on Tuesday with the hiring of a coach for the Alabama defense Jay Valai to the same position on the Oklahoma football staff. Valai stood on the sidelines as coach for Alabama in the national championship game against Georgia on Monday. With the hiring of Valai, the finishing touches are being put to the renewed Sooner technical staff under head coach Brent Venables. Valai, a former Wisconsin All-Big Ten defenseman, coached the defensive backs at Clemson last season. Prior to that, he coached cornerbacks at Texas, Rutgers and was in charge of defensive quality control for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL and Georgia. Valai was part of the Georgia staff when the Bulldogs defeated Oklahoma in double overtime in the College Football Playoff in 2017. “Jay is one of the up-and-coming coaches in college football,” says OU . head coach Brent Venables in a press release issued by the OU’s athletic department. “He brings an enormous amount of passion and energy to his work. “He’ll bring a lot of great ideas from a schedule point of view, (and) he’s one of the best teachers in the game and he has a great reputation as a recruiter.” The Brent Venables field staff is officially: OC/QBs – Jeff Lebby

DC/LBs – Ted Roof

WRs – Cale Gundy

OL – Bill Bedenbaugh

RB – DeMarco Murray

TE – Joe Jon Finley

Safety Features – Brandon Hall

DE’s – Miguel Chavis

Co-DC/Cornerbacks – Jay Valai

Co-DC/DL – Todd Bates — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) January 12, 2022 Alabama was seventh in total defense this season (304.1 yards per game) and 18th in scoring defense (20.1). During his one season in Texas, the Longhorns placed third in the Big 12 in opponents’ yards per completion and fourth in defense in pass efficiency. In Oklahoma, Valai will coach both the cornerbacks and nickel backs, as well as act as co-defensive coordinator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stormininnorman.com/2022/01/12/oklahoma-football-former-alabama-assistant-joins-ou-coaching-staff/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos