This Week in Apple Arcade January 12: Nickelodeon All-StarTennis?





Nickelodeon fans have a new, less cheeky way to play with their favorite characters as the weekly Apple Arcade update sees the release of Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis. First announced via a Tweet in December, the game features many favorites from Nickelodeon history, from Spongebob to Rocko to Garfield, as they take to the field in single and multiplayer action. The courts are located in many famous Nickelodeon locations, including Bikini Bottom and the New York City rooftops. Major updates to Apple Arcade games include a music player for the critically acclaimed JRPG Fantasian – meaning you can play the latest Nobuo Uematsu soundtrack whenever you want – and the opening of the LEGO Brawls vault, so all previous seasons and themes now accessible instantly. Other recent Apple Arcade releases include Disney Melee Mania, the 3v3 arena brawl featuring Disnry characters each with unique abilities, and LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, a planet exploration game set in the popular LEGO Star Wars universe. The full list of this week’s Apple Arcade and App Store updates is below. This week in Apple Arcade January 12 Available soon Arcade Originals Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis Join all your Nickelodeon favorites from past and present as they compete in the most extreme tennis matches ever. It’s the ultimate tennis showdown as iconic characters from across the Nickelodeon universe, including SpongeBob, Angelica, Rocko, Garfield and more, compete for first place.

App Store Greats Hidden people Hidden Folks, 2017’s Game of the Year on the App Store, challenges players to search for hidden people in hand-drawn, interactive miniature landscapes. Unfold tent flaps, cut through bushes, slam doors and poke a few crocodiles. A strip of goals shows players what to look out for; tap a target for a hint and find enough objects to unlock the next area. crash land This highly rated game on the App Store is a bizarre, story-driven crafting RPG, in which players fight their way through Crashlands. They become Flux Dabes, a galactic truck driver whose latest shipment is derailed by an alien chinstrap threat called Hewgodooko, leaving them stranded on an alien planet.

Recent Releases Spades: card game Spades has a fresh new look at the Apple Arcade as players plan and strategize every move as they compete with a partner to try to outbid and beat their opponents. Win the most books and be the first to win 250 points.

Hearts: card game Hearts on Apple Arcade is a classic competitive card game, and MobilityWares’ artificial intelligence gives players a competitive advantage.

Recent updates LEGO Brawls The recent update has opened up the entire LEGO Brawls vault, allowing players to play all the games from past seasons and LEGO themes. They can choose their favorite theme, update it at any time and fight to earn studs and unlock new pieces. The latest release also introduces player ranks so fighters can see how they compare to others and work their way up the global leaderboard.

Zookeeper World The new “Minigames Shop” is now open and allows players to unlock new minigames, including a new Free Throw Game. The update also includes a new animal gorilla and 25 new puzzle stages.

SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit Unlock more FUN sized courses with 25 new short but difficult levels to test the player’s skills and earn more rewards.

PAC-MAN Party Royale Classic Fruits is coming to PAC-MAN Party Royale. The first arrival is the cherry, which grants invisibility for a few seconds to whoever eats it. Players can also try out 8 new mazes to keep their experience fresh and 13 new locker room items, including 4 for the holiday season, to unlock through weekly challenges.

fantastic In New Game+, a special treasure chest appears in the back room of the bar in the border town of En. When players retrieve an item from this treasure chest, save their progress and return to the title screen, a new button will appear that gives access to a new music player feature, where gamers can listen to all the in-game music from celebrated composer Nobuo Uematsu.



