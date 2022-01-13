Week 13 – The Daily Gazette





A shortened ECAC Hockey schedule due to COVID-19 issues last week resulted in mediocre results in Week 12 of the Faceoff rosters. Most of the contestants went 3-3. They were burned, including me, by choosing North Dakota to sweep Cornell in Grand Forks, ND. Instead, it was Cornell who did the sweeping. Dan Dickinson and Dutch Crazy set the best records in Week 12, each 5-1-0. Here’s a look at the standings, with week 12 records in brackets: Ryan Fay 91-41-17 199 points (3-3-0) Brian Unger 90-42-17 197 points (3-3-0) Kevin Sokolskic 89-43-17 195 points (3-3-0) NL-BE-ME 89-43-17 195 points (3-3-0) Achilles 3-7-5 89-43-17 195 points (4-2-0) Me 89-44-16 194 points (3-3-0) David Trestick 86-46-17 189 points (3-3-0) Andy way 86-46-17 189 points (4-2-0) Jim Kalohn 85-47-17 187 points (3-3-0) Matthew Ruffinic 84-48-17 185 points (3-3-0) Rowena Watson 83-49-17 183 points (4-2-0) Togany 83-49-17 183 points (4-2-0) Dan Dickinson 83-49-17 183 points (5-1-0) Rich Great 82-50-17 181 points (4-2-0) Dutch crazy 82-50-17 181 points (5-1-0) RedLiner36 84-53-12 180 points (3-3-0) Towel68 79-53-17 175 points (2-4-0) Christopher Chadwick 77-55-17 171 points (2-4-0) Richard Derrick 71-61-17 159 points (2-4-0) Harvey Kagan 71-63-15 157 points (0-6-0) Union Bob 71-40-12 154 points (4-2-0) Time for my selections from week 13. For now there are 11 games between Friday and Tuesday. Your choice must be received by Friday at 7 p.m. A reminder to make sure you don’t miss any games when submitting your picks. Email your choices to [email protected]. Here are my choices: FRIDAY Union in St. Lawrence Union 2, St. Lawrence 1 RPI at Clarkson Clarkson 3, RPI 2 no. 18 Harvard at No. 2 Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 4, Harvard 3 no. 9 Cornell in Yalea Cornell 5, Yale 1 Colgate at Brown Colgate 3, Brown 1 SATURDAY Union in Clarkson Clarkson 4, Union 1 RPI in St. Lawrence RPI 3, St. Lawrence 2 Cornell at Brown Cornell 7, Brown 2 Colgate at Yalea Colgate 3, Yale 2 SUNDAY Dartmouth at Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 6, Dartmouth 1 TUESDAY Princeton on Quinnipiac Quinnipiac 5, Princeton 0 More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

