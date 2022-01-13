Moose rescued from basement fall – Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio 2022-01-12 16:32:38 –

Breckenridge, Colorado (KDVR) This is a sight you don’t see every day.

The moose had to be rescued by Colorado CPW reported on the park and its wildlife after they encountered the basement of Brickenridge’s home Monday.

CPW police officers were notified of the situation around 3:30 p.m. after the animals often fell through snow-covered windows while grazing.

If the moose often fell out of the window, they grazed near their home. (Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Upon entering the house, the moose was said to have been trapped. The photos released by CPW show animals standing near what appears to be a basement entertainment center, a rowing machine, table tennis table and an upturned chair. A CPW representative confirmed to Nexstar that the cause of the damage in the photo was a moose.

A CPW police officer arrived and tried to get the moose down the stairs and out the door, but was unable to get the moose out of the basement. In the end, CPW officers had to calm the moose and cut corners. At that moment I climbed the stairs with the help of the local police, firefighters and ambulance personnel.

According to CPW, the moose was released back into the wild with only a minor cut on its leg. In the spring the antlers grow again. (According to CPW, mousse horns usually fall at this time of year.)

This situation may seem unique, but CPW said it’s an important reminder of removing vegetation that can attract unwanted visitors near home.

In a press release published Tuesday, Germony Huntington, wildlife manager for the CPW region, said: “By removing vegetation that may attract wildlife near window wells and covering underground window wells with an approved grating to allow people to escape, animals in wild caught or in this case… you can reduce the chances of unwanted visitors staying home.”