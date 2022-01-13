Lord Patel warns Yorkshire Cricket Club of ‘financial crisis’ if international ban is not lifted | Cricket News

“We have to change and it won’t happen overnight. We are on the first rung of that ladder”; Lord Patel says Yorkshire is making positive progress after Azeem Rafiq revealed racism he suffered at the club



Yorkshire CCC chairman Lord Patel admits it would be catastrophic if Test cricket were not returned to Headingley.

Lord Patel has warned it would be a “catastrophe” if the Yorkshire Cricket Club is no longer able to host an international cricket club following the racism scandal at Headingley.

Former player Azeem Rafiq exposed the racism he endured during his career at Yorkshire, who has since appointed Lord Patel as chairman to oversee a new era at the club.

Since then, 4,000 people have shared stories of racism with the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket during the game.

The fallout in Yorkshire has seen several sponsors leave the club, a series of layoffs among the coaching staff and the ECB stripped of its privilege to host international cricket until positive progress is made.

Sky Sports News' James Cole says Yorkshire is 'making a statement' following the departure of cricket director Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale amid racism scandal that swept the club

“I think if international cricket doesn’t come back this year we will have two major disasters,” Lord Patel told Sky News.

“One is hundreds of thousands of fans, boys and girls, people from Yorkshire, will suffer greatly because we are missing something and secondly there would be a major financial crisis.

“A lot of the existing sponsors will hopefully come back to us in the coming weeks – a lot of new sponsors have come and talked to us, but a lot of it is based on the idea that we will get international competitions back.”

Former Yorkshire and England star Darren Gough has returned to the club as the new director of cricket after leaving his role at Talksport radio.

England captain Joe Root says Yorkshire's new cricket director Darren Gough can pass on his experience to the next generation of players

Despite one of his interim coaches, Ryan Sidebottom, having to apologize this week for saying in an interview with Sky Sports that the club should “forget” what happened to Rafiq, Lord Patel accepted that this was a genuine mistake and believes that the culture has already begun to change.

“We have to change and it doesn’t happen overnight. We are on the first rung of that ladder,” he said.

“It was the locker room culture and beyond.

“Only one or two of us have come out like Azeem to do something about it, and that’s what’s troubling, but that’s what the opportunity is.

“Now we can call it out and talk about it.”

The new Yorkshire cricket club president, Lord Kamlesh Patel, has apologized to Azeem Rafiq for the club's handling of his racism case.

The club has also signed a cooperation agreement with the Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan to share players, ideas and resources.

Yorkshire plans a talent search, inspired by how the Qalandars have scoured Pakistan in search of young cricketers.

Lord Patel said: “Like any franchise they can buy a lot of players (but) they chose to go to the most remote parts of Pakistan and have a talent show.

“I’ve seen the numbers myself – half a million young men went to trial in two and a half years. We can go to the four corners of Yorkshire and give every young boy and girl a chance.

“I don’t want to stop there. I’m in talks with a few more countries in the world where we can do that.”

Lord Patel added that he hoped the cricket authorities, and everyone else in the game, take change as seriously as he does.

He added: “I sincerely hope that all the provinces, the ECB and all the cricket fans can see that this is the right direction of travel and that if we tear ourselves apart, we won’t get there.

“The only thing we will damage is cricket.”

Cindy Butts, chair of the Independent Commission for Equity In Cricket (ICEC), said: “We’ve had an overwhelming response to the first part of our Call for Evidence, with more than 4,000 people (from diverse backgrounds) sharing their experiences with us. parts.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who took the time to respond. Your contributions are invaluable to our work.”