Australian Open draw delayed amid Novak Djokovic Saga: Tennis Australia

Australia stood on Thursday to decide whether to deport Novak Djokovic after a sensational legal battle over the tennis superstar’s arrival in the country without a Covid-19 vaccine. The 34-year-old’s world number one hopes for a record 21st Grand Slam were jeopardized after he admitted he had broken isolation rules in Serbia and made an incorrect statement in his Australian travel statement. Fueling speculation that an announcement was imminent, Australian Open organizers said the draw for the tournament scheduled for Thursday afternoon had been postponed. They gave no reason.

“We have been delayed,” a Tennis Australia spokesperson told AFP after the draw for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, originally scheduled for 3pm (0400 GMT) in Melbourne Park, did not take place.

Organizers later said it would start at 4:15 PM, with no explanation given for the delay.

The government is considering ripping up Djokovic’s visa for a second time after a first cancellation was dramatically overturned in court.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering using his powers to annul the visa, his spokesman said, although “long further submissions” from Djokovic’s legal team have delayed a decision.

Hawke is likely to make a decision on Thursday, a report in the Sydney Morning Herald said, which did not quote a source and could not be confirmed.

Melbourne’s Herald Sun newspaper quoted an unnamed government source as saying allowing Djokovic to stay in Australia without a Covid-19 vaccine would set a dangerous precedent.

The source was quoted as saying Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government was expected to act despite some international “backlash” as canceling the visa would be in line with Australia’s efforts to contain the rapidly spreading virus. to keep.

The government’s legal battle with Djokovic is politically charged in a country that has faced some of the world’s strictest Covid-19 restrictions for nearly two years, and in the run-up to May’s general election.

‘Go on’

“Australia has a policy of not allowing unvaccinated people into Australia. I don’t understand how we got to this point,” Labor Party opposition leader Anthony Albanese said in an interview on Thursday.

“How come Novak Djokovic could come here?”

As the number of Covid-related hospitalizations rises in Melbourne, the Victorian state government said on Thursday it would limit capacity at the Australian Open to 50 percent.

Spectators must be vaccinated or have a medical clearance.

Face masks will also be mandatory at the grand slam opening of the year, except when eating or drinking, and those watching are required to maintain social distancing.

The tournament starts on Monday.

Djokovic flew to Australia on January 5 and claimed vaccine exemption due to a positive PCR test result on December 16.

Border agents rejected his waiver, saying a recent infection was not enough reason, tore up his visa and placed him in a detention center.

But the powerful legal team of vaccine skeptic Djokovic overturned the visa decision in court on Monday over a procedural issue linked to his interview at the airport.

Djokovic described posts about his post-infection trips in Serbia as “misinformation” in an Instagram post Wednesday.

On the day of his claimed positive test in Serbia, he appeared at a ceremony to honor him with stamps bearing his image. The next day, he attended a youth tennis event. He appeared to both apparently without a mask.

Djokovic said he did not receive the result of the PCR test until after attending the children’s tennis event on January 17.

But he admitted that on December 18 he also went ahead with an interview with the French sports newspaper L’Equipe.

‘Error in judgment’

“On reflection, this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescinded this commitment,” Djokovic said.

The journalist who conducted the L’Equipe interview, Franck Ramella, said Djokovic’s representatives had told him not to ask about Covid-19 vaccinations.

The reporter said he was unaware that Djokovic was Covid positive at the time of the interview.

The tennis ace also admitted to an error on his Australian travel declaration, which ticked a box to indicate that he had not or would not travel in the 14 days before flying to Melbourne.

Posts and reports on social media even show that he flew from Serbia to Spain during that period.

Djokovic blamed his support team for this. “My agent sincerely apologizes for the clerical error in ticking the wrong box about my previous trip before coming to Australia,” he said.

Leading immigration attorney Christopher Levingston said the immigration minister was able to cancel Djokovic’s visa because the travel declaration was filled out incorrectly.

But the minister can also act if he thinks Djokovic can ignore Australia’s public health regulations, based on his failure to self-isolate in Serbia, he said.

There are several appeal options for both Djokovic and the government, but ultimately the immigration minister can exercise his personal power to revoke the visa, the lawyer said.

