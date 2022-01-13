Charlie Peet inspired by Cricket Scotland senior men’s team after World Cup exploits





CHARLIE PEET wasn’t even born as Denmark took advantage of a late reprieve to win Euro 92, but the Scotland captain is hoping for a similar leap for his own team in the coming weeks.

The Saltiers thought their World Cup prospects were under 19 and 50 over when they lost to Ireland in the Europe qualifying final in September. Then came the surprising but very welcome news that there would be a route back to the tournament for them after all.

For Denmark 30 years ago, it was the civil unrest in the former Yugoslavia and the suspension of that country’s competitive football that took them off the beach and into the eight-team European Championships they would go on to win. This time, perhaps unsurprisingly, it is Covid-related reasons that have given the Scots back door access to the tournament – which starts tomorrow in the West Indies – after New Zealand pulled out late last year under quarantine restrictions that made it unsustainable for their squad to compete. It might be a bit long to expect Gordon Drummond’s young squad to make the most of their second chance and give it their all, as they are placed in a group alongside the hosts, Australia and Sri Lanka, who will take them on in their opening game in Guyana. But since they didn’t expect to be there at all, Peet hopes he and the rest of the crew can make the most of the unexpected lifeline and see where they go. It was of course quite a surprise for us to find out that we were qualified when we were all extremely disappointed with the way qualifying had gone, said the 18-year-old. It was almost unreal when we were told and it didn’t really sink in. But after that we immediately started training again and we had a hard few months in the indoor center. Our expectations now are to compete. Were not here just to make up the numbers. We would try to enjoy the experience and be the best version of ourselves that we can be. The senior men’s team left their mark on their own World Cup last fall by winning three first-round matches against Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea and Oman. That brought Shane Burgers to the Super 12 podium for the first time and made the players more widely known for their achievements. For youngsters like Peet, it was the kind of encouragement needed in the lead up to their own World Cup journey, especially the achievements of fellow left spinner, Mark Watt. The senior team is clearly a huge inspiration to us for what they have done at the T20 World Cup, he added. Quite a few of our guys play a lot with the first team and are often sidelined. So seeing them deliver this kind of performance against the best teams in the world gives us the inspiration to think we can do the same. What Watty did at the World Cup was amazing. It was pretty amazing. And if I could enjoy as much success as he did, I would be extremely happy. I think spin will play a big part in this tournament. We have a pretty strong spin attack and I think it would be to our advantage if the fields are like that here. Edinburgh-based Peet plays his club cricket for Grange and Preston Mommsen praised the former Scotland cap who now serves as Granges lead batting coach for helping shape him as a player and captain. He has been really influential to me, added Peet, one of five who played in the previous Under-19 World Cup in South Africa at the start of 2020 before the pandemic broke out.

Preston was captain when I first started playing senior cricket and you could tell he was such a successful international captain. Quite a few of the things I’ve tried to implement as a captain have been influenced by Preston. I learned a lot playing under him.

