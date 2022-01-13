Sports
Djokovic included in Australian Open draw as visa decision looms | tennis news
Delayed draw for the tournament includes the top men’s player whose visa can still be canceled a second time.
Novak Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, has been included in the official Australian Open draw, although uncertainty remains as to whether the government will revoke his visa for a second time.
Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing the exercise of his discretionary powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa amid concerns over tennis players’ medical exemptions from Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements.
The draw took place on Thursday at 4:15 PM Melbourne time (05:15 GMT).
The original draw was scheduled an hour and 15 minutes earlier, but minutes after it was supposed to start, it was announced that it had been postponed until further notice.
Djokovic, who was practicing at the Rod Laver Arena earlier on Thursday, signed unseeded compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic for his opening round match, which is expected to be played on Monday or Tuesday.
Rafael Nadal was placed in the same half, which allowed him to face Djokovic in the semi-final.
Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, sparked outrage in Australia last week when he announced he was on his way to Melbourne for the Australian Open with a medical waiver from the requirements for visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Upon his arrival, Australian Border Force officials decided that his exemption was invalid and that he was held next to asylum seekers in an immigration detention hotel for several days.
On Monday, a court allowed him to stay on the grounds that officials had been unreasonable in the way they handled his questioning in a seven-hour trial in the middle of the night.
The Australian government, which has received strong domestic support for its tough stance on border security before and during the pandemic, must now decide whether to let Djokovic stay and bid for a record 21st major title.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on Djokovic’s visa on Thursday.
Djokovic’s case was not helped by an error in his entry declaration, which ticked the box stating that he had not traveled abroad in the two weeks prior to his departure for Australia.
In fact, he had gone to Spain from Serbia. Djokovic, 34, attributed the error to his agent, acknowledging that he also had to reschedule an interview and photo shoot for a French newspaper on December while he was infected with COVID-19.
Fans, including many Serbian Australians, vociferously supported him when he was detained, anti-vaccines have hailed him as a hero and his family has portrayed him as a champion of individual rights.
But Djokovic could face hostility from the crowd if and when he walks onto the track.
There is widespread anger at the saga among Australians, who have a 90 percent vaccination rate among adults and are fighting a wave of the Omicron variant following some of the world’s longest lockdowns to contain the pandemic.
I don’t like his arrogance, Teyhan Ismain, a Melbourne resident, said Wednesday. Looks like he’s been telling a few lies too. So I think he should just go back.
There can also be resentment in the locker room, where all but three of the top 100 male players are vaccinated.
Tennis great Martina Navratilova told Australian television that Djokovic should suck it up and go home.
The bottom line is that sometimes your personal beliefs have to be trumped by what’s good for the greater good, for the people around you, for your peers, she told the Sevens Sunrise program. You have two choices, get vaccinated or just don’t play.
