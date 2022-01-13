Three Penn State Men’s Hockey Players Nominated for Hobey Baker Award

Three Nittany Lions have a shot at the most prestigious individual award in college hockey.

Clayton Phillips, Connor MacEachern and Kevin Wall are all nominated for the 2022 Hobey Baker Award, if announced Wednesday morning.

The award is presented each season to the best collegiate hockey player. 77 players representing 42 different institutions are nominated by the athletic departments of all Division I hockey programs with a maximum of three players per program.

This is the first team to have any player nominated for the award. Clayton Phillips is currently having his best collegiate season with the Nittany Lions, leading the team in the plus/minus league table with +9. Phillips’ five goals are tied for fourth among defenders in the Big Ten and eleventh nationally this season.

MacEachern and Wall also have career years as they are both tied for the team leader in points with 20, which is also a career best for both of them. Walls 13 goals of the season are tied for fifth in the Big Ten and seventh nationally, while MacEacherns 11 goals are fifth in the conference and 20th in national level.

Fan votes is open and will run through March 6, and each fan will be allowed to cast one vote in this first phase. The next phase will begin on March 17, when the list of 77 players will be narrowed down to the top 10 finalists, and will last until March 27. The prize winner will be announced at the Frozen Four 2022 in Boston on April 8.