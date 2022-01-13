Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw, bracket

Novak DjokovicStill at the center of a lengthy international incident, , is looking to break the record for men’s Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open. That assumes he can stay in Australia.

Djokovic, a record nine times champion in Melbourne, is the best seeded and tied withRoger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 major titles.

He is playing on medical exemption because he has chosen not to be vaccinated against the corona virus.

Djokovic was detained at Melbourne airport on arrival in the first week of January over the validity of his application to enter the country without having been vaccinated. He was then held in a hotel for days pending a hearing that resulted in his visa being reinstated for procedural reasons.

Federer (knee surgery) will miss the tournament for the second consecutive year. Nadal is playing in his first major since the 2021 French Open. He missed Wimbledon, the Olympics and the US Open for physical reasons, eventually ending his 2021 season early due to a foot injury.

Djokovic could play against the number 6 seeded Nadal in the semifinals.

Djokovics’ main challengers include No. 2 seedDaniil Medvedevof Russia, who defeated Djokovic in the US Open final, and No. 3Alexander Zverevfrom Germany.

