Cricket Australia must sacrifice Justin Langer or lose winning formula





This could include former NSW, Sydney Sixers and England coach Trevor Bayliss, who is currently coaching the Sydney Thunder. Bayliss and Australian captain Pat Cummins have a strong relationship through the Penrith Cricket Club. Bayliss has an excellent white ball record, culminating in England’s first World Cup in 2019. Lehmann told the Herald and The age in October that there should be a specialist Twenty20 coach from the Australian side. Ricky Ponting was an occasional consultant coach under Lehmann and was in talks with Cricket Australia about becoming the national T20 coach until Lehmann resigned in 2018 at the height of Sandpapergate after five years on the job. I look back now and I think I coached too long, Lehmann said in October. I probably should have stopped 12 months earlier. I think four years is a good cycle if you are away from home 300 days a year. If you split the roll, there is a longer lifespan because you don’t have to do everything. And it has to be done right so that the T20 team can specialize. That’s sensible. Loading Mitchell Starc became the latest player to publicly praise Australias assistant coaches when he was asked on Wednesday about his improved batting. Obviously we have Michael Di Venuto with us at the moment, who was just fantastic, said Starc. Working with him and Andrew McDonald, I think I’m getting a clear game plan. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockey has consistently said Langers’ contract would not be discussed until after the Ashes. Cummins took a similar line after Australia retained the Ashes after the third Test in Melbourne, refusing to back the coach. I think I’m enjoying this win today and continuing the Ashes, Cummins said at the time. I don’t think today is the time to speculate about that. Well, all sit down together after this series or when his tenure ends. His contract expires in a few months and just deal with that. Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood lost the role of Langers after the Australian Twenty20 World Cup victory in the UAE in mid-November. Everything is really player-driven, Hazlewood said. He’s probably taken a big backseat and let a lot of other staffers play their part, especially the players, to take a little more responsibility for what they do in and around training and games. Langer only survived the August player uprising because of the cricket policy. Then the chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, was desperate to keep Western Australia’s vote to keep the top job, so he declined to act against the WA legend.

