West Virginia Football welcomes January 13 registrants | WVU | Sports coverage of West Virginia Mountaineers





The Mountaineers welcomed 13 new members to their soccer team this week, all of whom enrolled at West Virginia University for the spring semester, which began Monday. Twelve of the 13 had previously been announced as part of the WVU class of 2022 signatories. The only new name on the list is cornerback Marcis Floyd, who transfers to the Murray State Mountaineers. An FCS All-American and three-year starter for the Racers, the 6-foot, 188-pound Floyd had actually committed to West Virginia several weeks ago, but WVU had not released an official release announcing his addition until now. The January enrollees included four transfers from other Division I programs (Floyd, Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon, Cincinnati defender Zeiqui Lawton and Colorado State tight end Brian Polendey), two junior college transfers (linebacker Lee Kpogba and safety Hershey McLaurin) and seven who graduated early from high school (cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, defensive lineman Aric Burton, quarterback Nicco Marchiol, safety Christion Stokes, punter Oliver Straw, wide receiver Jarel Williams and cornerback Tyrin Woodby). These 13 new mountaineers will be able to join their experienced teammates for the upcoming strength and conditioning workouts, which kick off for WVU on Monday, January 17, and then for the 15 spring practice sessions, which begin in March. West Virginia has 11 other signatories who will be enrolling at WVU over the summer. The Mountaineers are also expected to sign eight additional prospects at various times prior to the 2022 season, be they high school students, jucos or four-year transfers, who will also join this class. WVU’S SCHOLARSHIP LIST 2022 West Virginia Football January Entrants Name Item. ht. weight City/high school/last school *Mumu Bin-Wahad CB 5-11 180 Atlanta, Georgia/Grayson HS *Aric Burton DL 6-5 215 Heufeld, Germany/Clearwater Academy International (Fla.) *Lyn-J Dixon RB 5-10 195 Butler, Georgia/Taylor County HS/Clemson *Marcis Floyd CB 6-0 188 Louisville, Ky./DuPont Manual/Murray State * Lee Kpogba LB 6-1 225 Winston-Salem, NC/Parkland HS/Syracuse/East Mississippi CC *Zeiqui Lawton DL 6-3 266 Charleston, W.Va./South Charleston HS/Cincinnati *Nicco Marchiol QB 6-3 218 Chandler, Arizona/Hamilton HS *Hershey McLaurin S 6-2 205 Friendship, Miss./Collins HS/Jones County JC *Brian Polendey TE 6-5 260 Denton, Texas/Guyer/Miami/Colorado State *Christion Stokes S 6-0 180 Harper Woods, Mich./Harper Woods HS *Oliver Straw P 6-2 220 Melbourne, Australia/Mentone Grammar School *Jarel Williams WR 6-2 185 Saraland, Ala./Saraland HS *Tyrin Woodby CB 6-0 170 Upper Marlboro, Md./St. Frances Academy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bluegoldnews.com/west-virginia-mountaineers/west-virginia-football-welcomes-13-january-enrollees/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos