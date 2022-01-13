Djokovic news LIVE: World No. 1 awaits new visa decision as he learns Australian Open draw





Martina Navratilova tells Djokovic to suck it up and go home Novak Djokovic now has an opponent to prepare for in the first round of the Australian Open, despite a visa decision pending just days before the tournament starts. But the Serb can now reasonably be expected to face his compatriot next week, despite a delay in the draw, suggesting a decision on his visa from immigration minister Alex Hawke was imminent. Hawke is still considering the possibility of a personal cancellation authority, a move that could drag on for several days. The man’s number one broke his silence on a number of allegations of violating Covid protocol on Wednesday, admitting he broke through isolation and conducted an interview with French newspaper LEquipe, despite knowing that he was positive for the virus, such a violation could result in up to five years in prison if proven that he lied about his positive test. Djokovic’s problems also continue, with further questions, possibly from the Australian Border Force, over claims that he had misinterpreted the information on his travel declaration form and said he had not traveled elsewhere before going Down Under – despite the appearing of photos of him training in Spain just before the new year. Andy Murray has acknowledged that Djokovic will likely also have to answer questions in public after the isolation controversy, but hopes the Serb can now focus on tennis again. Follow below for all the latest news and updates as Djokovic prepares for the Australian Open. Novak Djokovic latest news and updates Show last update



1642069355 Novak Djokovic decides not to tell LEquipe about positive Covid test deeply disturbing’ A statement from Simon Cambers and Isabelle Musy, co-chairs of the International Tennis Writers Association (ITWA), read: The news that Novak Djokovic had not told one of our members – and the rest of the LEquipe team on the day – that he was positive being tested for Covid-19 is very concerning. As journalists, we are committed to complying with all applicable Covid-19 rules and we expect all players to do the same. It should also be noted that journalists must be fully vaccinated to travel to Melbourne for this year’s Australian Open. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 10:22 1642068359 Andy Murray makes progress again in Australian Open warm-up Andy Murray has won three matches at the same ATP Tour event for the first time in over two years after opponent David Goffin retired during their quarter-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic. The last time the Scotsman managed a hat-trick of tour-level victories was at the European Open in Antwerp in October 2019, when he emotionally won what is his only title since his hip problems started two years earlier. But there have been positive signs in the past six months, most notably that Murray has been able to play and train consistently, and he followed up a marathon win over Nikoloz Basilashvili by taking the opening set 6-2 against former top-10 players. star Goffin. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 10:05 AM 1642066306 Who is Miomir Kecmanovic? Novak Djokovic’s first round opponent at Australian Open Novak Djokovic will face compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Australian Open 2022. The 22-year-old grew up adoring the 20-time Grand Slam winner and is all set to meet the legendary Serb, although he could end up being a lucky loser if the Australian government revokes his visa before the tournament starts. The pair have only fought once before, a win for Djokovic unsurprisingly. That happened last year in Belgrade on clay, where Djokovic reached the semifinals of the Serbia Open 6-1, 6-3 and left the tournament in the semifinal against Aslan Karatsev, who broke away in the final to Matteo Berrettini. Kecmanovic, the world No. 78, has earned just $2.5 million in his career, while Djokovic has racked up nearly $155 million in prize money alone. Kecmanovic, who has a top ranking of number 38, has one title to his name, the 2020 Kitzbuhel in Austria, beating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the final. As Djokovic approaches a century and currently at 86. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 09:31 1642065318 Martina Navratilova tells Djokovic to suck it up and go home The tennis world’s No. 1 caused huge controversy after arriving in Melbourne for the Australian Open without sufficient evidence that he was exempt from the jab before being held in a quarantine hotel. He has since won a lawsuit over the matter and is expected to play in the tournament later this month, but Navratilova says she cannot support his decision. Martina Navratilova tells Djokovic to suck it up and go home Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 09:15 1642064182 Djokovic splits opinion in parliament As immigration minister Alex Hawke decides on Djokovic’s fate, his colleagues in the Australian Parliament are said to be divided on whether or not to allow the nine-time Australian Open to defend his title… Lawrence OstlereJanuary 13, 2022 08:56 1642063097 Djokovic’s final decision could come today With the first major of the year starting on Monday, January 17, time is tight for authorities to determine whether Djokovic will be allowed to play. He has been granted a medical exemption from the tournament as an unvaccinated player based on a positive Covid test on December 16, although the validity of that result has also been questioned. It had been reported that yesterday, Wednesday, January 12, a decision was due on Djokovic’s visa, but the day came and went without a ruling. This means that Hawke will almost certainly decide today or tomorrow. Djokovic hears his fate before the tournament starts (AP) Lawrence OstlereJanuary 13, 2022 08:38 1642062614 Djokovic’s father declares: case closed While the future of Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open is still at stake, his father thinks it’s already closed. In his latest comments to Serbian media, Srdjan Djokovic stated: The whole situation regarding Novak Djokovic has been closed by the Australian court decision. An Australian court and an independent judge have determined after seven hours of examining all the facts that there are no ambiguities and that Novak is free to enter Australia and do its job. Djokovic is still awaiting the decision from the Australian immigration minister, who could exercise personal powers to revoke Djokovic’s visa. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 08:30 1642062014 Djokovic will play even better against the crowds Former player Andrew Castle says Novak Djokovic is stubborn and that the crowd against him at the Australian Open will let him play even better. Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after his visa was revoked for not having sufficient proof of his medical exemption. However, he could still be deported if Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke decides to cancel the visa again in the coming days. The situation has many predictive crowds against him if he goes for a record 21st grand slam, but Castle believes Djokovic will thrive in that environment. He is such a stubborn and hard working man on the court, if he gets this exemption and if the Australian government doesn’t replace the court then I’d say he’s going to play it and play it, he told Sky. If he can get through two, three, four rounds and make his way into the tournament – we know how good he is – I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see him again in the second week of this grand slam because he’s so stubborn and so good. When it’s time, and the bell rings, be ready to compete. Sometimes Novak can be even better when everyone is against him than when everyone is for him. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 08:20 1642061414 Djokovic saga harmful to everyone, ATP says The controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia has caused damage on all fronts, according to the professional men’s tennis tour. The 34-year-old is still awaiting a ruling from Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke, who is considering withdrawing his visa despite Djokovic’s win in court. The decision to grant Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, a medical exemption from the tournament sparked controversy in Australia, which has seen some of the world’s strictest lockdowns and vaccination regulations during the pandemic. The ATP fully respects the sacrifices the people of Australia have made since the onset of Covid-19 and the strict immigration policies that have been put in place, the organization said. When he traveled to Melbourne, his clear Novak Djokovic believed he had been given a necessary medical clearance to comply with entry rules. The chain of events leading up to Monday’s court hearing has damaged on all fronts, including for Novaks’ well-being and preparation for the Australian Open. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 08:10 1642060814 Serb faces five years in prison if he misleads court over Covid test Novak Djokovic could face five years in prison if he lied to Australian authorities about his positive Covid test. Djokovic said in an affidavit before the Federal Circuit Court that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on December 16. On December 16, 2021, I was tested and diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 (Covid), he said. The judge ultimately ruled that Djokovic could not have his visa revoked and could remain in Australia to play tennis. The penalty for misleading information to the court is a custodial sentence of up to five years. Djokovic was practicing on Wednesday for the tournament, which starts on Monday, January 17. He is predicted to receive a hostile welcome from both the crowd and some of his colleagues in the dressing room over the next two weeks, as the 34-year-old chases a men’s record of the 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th in Melbourne. Jack RathbornJanuary 13, 2022 08:00

