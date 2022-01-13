Sports
‘He Smiles Down On This Building’: Rink Of Dreams Hockey Barn Draws Visitors From Everywhere – WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) You’ve heard of the Field of Dreams, but have you heard of the Rink of Dreams?
In the heart of the interior is a farm that seems to fit in perfectly. The Schulz family is known for producing corn, soybeans and lots of ice cream.
A Zamboni is as good as a tractor. And it’s just part of what has become a hockey center in the middle of Blue Earth County. It’s a full-sized ice rink built in a machine shed. There is even a dressing room for visiting teams, just as Paul Schulz dreamed of it.
Stacey Shulz-Pope believes her late husband Paul loved three things: his family, farming and hockey. Paul loved the sport so much that he wanted to give children of all ages a free place to play. So in 2005 that was exactly what he did.
Ice rink of dreams. Build it and they will come. And they have come. They have come from everywhere. Everywhere, Stacey said.
From Waseca, St. Peter, the Twin Cities and beyond. That has been the case for over 15 years now. But unfortunately Paul only got to see the success of the first year of the ice rinks. In 2006, he died unexpectedly of a heart attack while farming.
I ran grain cart, he ran combine, and it was a great way to raise kids. And he missed a lot, a lot, said Stacey.
But through heartache and sorrow, something wonderful happened. Friends, family and even Paul’s old hockey buddies turned up to keep the rink going. Judd Schulz was only 8 when his father died. For him, manpower and memories are the driving forces.
I think he would like it to be where it is now. I mean, it wouldn’t happen without everyone involved, Judd said.
That’s why we keep doing it, to see the kids come out. And see the people who might not be skating if it weren’t for this layer of ice, Stacey said.
The same goes for the Rueter family.
I didn’t realize how cool it would be, said Sutton Rueter, who skates with his four siblings.
Before our kids came here, they had never skated, and my husband and I weren’t skaters, Amanda Rueter said. Now that one of them plays hockey, they all love to skate.
Last year, Judd used the building his father had built to propose to his girlfriend.
We always say he smiles down, smiles at this building here, at the kids that come by, Stacey said. It’s pretty neat, it’s great to see. And even after all these years, it’s still super special.
Judd and all of his siblings are hockey players. One of his sisters played in college.
The ice rink reopened last week after being shut down last year due to COVID-19. The family does not charge for Ice Age. They do accept donations, but if you can’t afford it, you’re still welcome to skate.
