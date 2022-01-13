Krejcikova slides to Sydney semi-final, Jabeur injured





French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova stormed into the semi-finals of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Thursday with a 6-0 6-2 win over France’s Carolina Garcia, while an ailing Ons Jabeur had to cancel her match against Anett Kontaveit. After knocking out her opponent in the opening set, world number four Krejcikova led 2-0 in the next set and foiled a comeback attempt by Garcia to finish the match in 68 minutes. READ: Australia nears decision on whether or not to deport Djokovic “I felt good. I think I played solid today. With every game I get better and better. I’m happy about that,” Krejcikova, who has dropped just eight games in two games in Sydney, told reporters. “I really enjoyed playing in the big stadium here in Sydney, with some fans cheering for us. I think the atmosphere was good and I enjoyed it.” Next up for Krejcikova is Kontaveit, who moved when her Tunisian opponent Jabeur withdrew with a low back injury after losing the first set 6-4. “I think it will be a great game,” Krejcikova said. “Anett, she’s doing well. She’s playing well… She’s doing good things and I’m really looking forward to playing against her and seeing where my level is now and how good the off-season was.” Jabeur, who on Wednesday said she was not 100% ahead of the January 17-30 Australian Open due to an elbow problem and a bout of COVID-19 last month, was forced to leave with a new injury that casts doubt on her preparedness for the first major of the year. ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw “I really hope Us will be okay next week and that it’s nothing serious,” Kontaveit said. “The first set was very competitive and we’ve had some difficult matches before, but she always came out on top.” In the other quarter-finals on Thursday, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza will face Daria Kasatkina, and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic will face Paula Badosa. In the ATP 250 event at the same venue, former world number one Andy Murray reached the semi-finals when his opponent David Goffin was injured after losing the first set 6-2. Next up for Murray is American Reilly Opelka who defeated compatriot Brandon Nakashima 7-6(4) 6-2. Also Russian Aslan Karatsev who advanced to the next round defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-2 3-6 6-2. Briton Dan Evans will take on Maxime Cressy in the last eight stage later on Thursday.

