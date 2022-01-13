Sports
Cricket world erupts over ‘ridiculous’ Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan donated the Adelaide Strikers the perfect parting gift on Wednesday night as he became just the third player in BBL history to take a six wicket away.
A career best performance by the Afghan leg spinner propelled Adelaide to a thumping 71-point win over Brisbane in his final game of the season.
sad twist: Tim Paine’s heartbreaking act for Hobart Test
‘LOWEST POINT’: Shane Warne’s devastating family revelation
Khan blasted the Heat batting lineup at the Gabba, claiming 6-17 from his four overs, including a hat-trick twice.
After going 0-11, Khan claimed his six wickets for just six runs, while Brisbane was thrown for 90 in response to Adelaide’s 4-161.
It was only the third time in BBL history that a player has taken six wickets in a match, following Lasith Malinga’s 6-7 for Perth in 2012 and Ish Sodhi’s 6-11 for the Strikers in 2017.
The big win sent Adelaide from the bottom of the ladder to fifth place over Brisbane with four games left before the final.
It was also a perfect farewell for Khan before he leaves to join his national team for the matches with the Netherlands in Qatar later this month.
“This game, this momentum will give us so much energy for the rest of the games,” said the 23-year-old.
“As a team we’ve had a really tough season this year…that’s the kind of click as a team you need at this stage and once you’re at it you just keep going.
“It’s good to finish well and I wish the rest of the guys all the best. They are doing well and are going to the final.”
Fans and commentators flocked to social media in awe of Khan’s historic display.
Rashid Khan destroys Heat with a stunning spell
Khan started his run in the ninth over when he fired Sam Heazlett (0) and Jake Lehmann (0) in consecutive deliveries.
His double hit was part of a team hat-trick with Lachlan Pfeffer (23 out of 24) running out on the first pass from the over.
The demise of Pfeffer, as well as the quick exits of Heazlett and Lehmann, saw Brisbane drop from 2-62 to 5-62 at the start of the match just three deliveries later.
When England importer Ben Duckett (24), who crushed a match-winning 78 runs from just 47 balls when the teams met earlier this summer, two overs later slogged Matthew Short (2-13), the hosts were reduced to 6-67.
Khan came back to finish the innings in his fourth over, eliminating Matthew Kuhnemann (1) and compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) for his fourth career T20 five-wicket-haul.
A spectacular slip catch by Short of Khan’s last delivery put Liam Guthrie (0) off, surpassing his previous best of 5-3 for Aghanistan against Ireland in what was his 300th T20 appearance.
“Once I saw the wicket and threw a few balls I thought, this wicket is good, as long as I throw it in the right area I can get the batsman in trouble and give me a few wickets,” he said.
“That’s what happened.”
The Heat welcomed six players back to the squad after a Covid outbreak, but to no avail as they slipped into their eighth loss of the summer.
Xavier Bartlett was among those who returned and while the big swift admitted that lack of preparation didn’t help the hosts, he also acknowledged Khan’s dominance.
“He is the best T20 bowler in the world for a reason and we saw it first hand tonight,” Bartlett said.
“If he gets one, more often than not he gets two.
“He got back-to-back wickets…he’s great.”
The Strikers take on the table in Perth in Adelaide on Friday, while Brisbane heads out on Sunday to take on the Melbourne Stars in the MCG.
with MONKEY
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/bbl-2022-cricket-world-erupts-ridiculous-rashid-khan-212950056.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]