Cricket world erupts over ‘ridiculous’ Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan tore through the Brisbane Heat with six wickets. Image: Getty/BBL

Rashid Khan donated the Adelaide Strikers the perfect parting gift on Wednesday night as he became just the third player in BBL history to take a six wicket away.

A career best performance by the Afghan leg spinner propelled Adelaide to a thumping 71-point win over Brisbane in his final game of the season.

Khan blasted the Heat batting lineup at the Gabba, claiming 6-17 from his four overs, including a hat-trick twice.

After going 0-11, Khan claimed his six wickets for just six runs, while Brisbane was thrown for 90 in response to Adelaide’s 4-161.

It was only the third time in BBL history that a player has taken six wickets in a match, following Lasith Malinga’s 6-7 for Perth in 2012 and Ish Sodhi’s 6-11 for the Strikers in 2017.

The big win sent Adelaide from the bottom of the ladder to fifth place over Brisbane with four games left before the final.

It was also a perfect farewell for Khan before he leaves to join his national team for the matches with the Netherlands in Qatar later this month.

“This game, this momentum will give us so much energy for the rest of the games,” said the 23-year-old.

“As a team we’ve had a really tough season this year…that’s the kind of click as a team you need at this stage and once you’re at it you just keep going.

“It’s good to finish well and I wish the rest of the guys all the best. They are doing well and are going to the final.”

Fans and commentators flocked to social media in awe of Khan’s historic display.

Rashid Khan destroys Heat with a stunning spell

Khan started his run in the ninth over when he fired Sam Heazlett (0) and Jake Lehmann (0) in consecutive deliveries.

His double hit was part of a team hat-trick with Lachlan Pfeffer (23 out of 24) running out on the first pass from the over.

The demise of Pfeffer, as well as the quick exits of Heazlett and Lehmann, saw Brisbane drop from 2-62 to 5-62 at the start of the match just three deliveries later.

When England importer Ben Duckett (24), who crushed a match-winning 78 runs from just 47 balls when the teams met earlier this summer, two overs later slogged Matthew Short (2-13), the hosts were reduced to 6-67.

Khan came back to finish the innings in his fourth over, eliminating Matthew Kuhnemann (1) and compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0) for his fourth career T20 five-wicket-haul.

Rashid Khan celebrates after taking six wickets for the Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat. (Photo by Chris Hyde – CA/Cricket Australia via Getty Images)

A spectacular slip catch by Short of Khan’s last delivery put Liam Guthrie (0) off, surpassing his previous best of 5-3 for Aghanistan against Ireland in what was his 300th T20 appearance.

“Once I saw the wicket and threw a few balls I thought, this wicket is good, as long as I throw it in the right area I can get the batsman in trouble and give me a few wickets,” he said.

“That’s what happened.”

The Heat welcomed six players back to the squad after a Covid outbreak, but to no avail as they slipped into their eighth loss of the summer.

Xavier Bartlett was among those who returned and while the big swift admitted that lack of preparation didn’t help the hosts, he also acknowledged Khan’s dominance.

“He is the best T20 bowler in the world for a reason and we saw it first hand tonight,” Bartlett said.

“If he gets one, more often than not he gets two.

“He got back-to-back wickets…he’s great.”

The Strikers take on the table in Perth in Adelaide on Friday, while Brisbane heads out on Sunday to take on the Melbourne Stars in the MCG.

