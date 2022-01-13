UF hosting 5-star Texas A&M commit





Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins is one of the centerpieces of the top-ranked 2022 Texas A&M recruiting class. Before making his signing with the Aggies official, the best linebacker in the country wants to make sure he sees all there is to offer. That includes an official visit to the University of Florida this weekend and a likely trip to LSU, according to 247Sport. Perkins isn’t expected to flip after announcing his All-American Bowl decision on January 8, but he’s looking forward to meeting staff from both Florida and LSU. The last Gators coaching staff was never able to get him on campus, but Billy Napier has had help from security Kamari Wilson. The two were teammates for the All-American Bowl and came very close. Reuniting the duo in the swamp could boost Florida’s chances of impacting the No. 5 overall prospect on the 247Sports composite, but much still needs to be done to land Perkins. His uncle said Perkins is just making sure his decision is right with these visits, so Florida needs to make a big impression this weekend with plenty of top talent in town. Perkins is rated as a five-star prospect by all four major services: 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3. He would be Florida’s 12th commit in the 2022 class if he flipped and be the highest-rated commit in the class. 5 Reasons Why Gator Fans Need To Be Patient With Billy Napier









