Idaho hires two coaches to lead women’s golf, tennis | Sport
Three months after starting a search for a women’s golf coach, the University of Idaho found his person.
Stephanie Young, who has led the program at Bowling Green for the past 16 seasons, was hired to lead the team earlier this week.
It is an honor to become the next women’s head golf coach for the Idaho Vandals, Young said in a press release. I am excited to start working with our student athletes and settling in the Moscow community.
Young replaces Lisa Ferrero, who abruptly dropped out of school in October after getting the chance to coach closer to home at Fresno State.
The team competed with Ferrero as coach in the fall’s first tournament, the Coeur dAlene Resort Collegiate Invitational, finishing in 14th place. It was after that that she was offered the offer to coach the Bulldogs and accepted the position.
In the meantime, it kind of let the Vandals down. They competed in the remaining events in the fall, the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational in Tacoma October 11-12, the Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic October 18-19 in Fort Collins, Colo., and the Rainbow Wahine Invitational with interim coach and gentleman leader David Nuhn at the helm. Matt Kleffner, who previously served in Washington State as a senior associate athletic director/CFO and spent 18 years in Idaho as a senior associate athletic director, handled logistics for the team.
At Bowling Green, Young helped the Falcons win 12 team tournament titles and 11 individual events.
In class, her athletes received NCAA APR public recognition for eight consecutive seasons after finishing in the top 10 percent for women’s DI golf programs.
She was previously the assistant golf pro at Sylvania Country Club, which hosts an LPGA Tour event every July.
We are delighted to welcome Stephanie to Moscow, AD Compliance Officer and Golf Administrator Heath Senour said. We have an amazing group of talented golf student athletes who are ready to achieve great things. I look forward to seeing what they can achieve this spring and beyond under Stephanies’ leadership.
Idaho kicks off the spring season February 7-8 at the Texas State Invite at Plum Creek Golf Club in Buda, Texas.
Vandals hire women’s tennis coach
And while Idaho is busy hiring coaches, the school announced the hiring of Sanne Louwers to lead the women’s tennis program.
She replaces Babar Akbar, who led the team to two Big Sky Conference championships in 2017 and 2018, the school’s fifth straight title dating back to 2014 in the Western Athletic Conference, and an appearance in the Conference Championship game in 2019. for two subpar seasons plagued by the pandemic.
I am very excited to start this new journey with this great program, said Louwers. I look forward to building a great culture where we can hold each other accountable, work hard and have an exciting journey together.
Louwers, born in Nuenen, Netherlands, was previously the head tennis pro at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Country club.
Before transitioning to the club level, she spent three seasons as an assistant at Utah State, was an assistant for one season at Southern Utah, and a volunteer assistant for one season at her alma mater, LIU Brooklyn.
She brings an impressive global recruiting portfolio and insight into what it takes to build a championship program, said senior associate athletic director of external operations Matt Martin. Sanne has a great opportunity to start this spring with a competitive group of returnees, and we look forward to seeing them compete for Big Sky Championships in the near future.
The Vandals will begin the spring season on January 29 at 4 p.m. in Washington state.
