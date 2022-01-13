Found in the preps world: MLK Day hoops, hockey milestones, two remarkable goalkeepers

The recent spate of COVID-19 has hampered plans for the MLK Cultural Showcase, a one-day boys’ basketball jamboree for Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. day. Several location changes later, it is scheduled to be played in Benilde-St. from Margaret.

The idea behind the showcase was to bring four basketball teams from Greater Minnesota to the Twin Cities to play against four teams from the metro area.

“The whole idea was building bridges and breaking down barriers,” said Minneapolis North boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie, president of the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association (MBBCA), which promotes the event. “We want to bring subway teams together with outstate teams, simply in the belief that the more time people spend together, they see that they have more in common than they differ.”

The event was originally scheduled to be played in Macalester, but was forced to relocate when the school introduced a ‘no fans’ mandate in response to a growing number of COVID cases.

Cooper High School was tapped as a replacement site, but dropped out when the Robbinsdale School District moved to a distance learning model. On Wednesday, Benilde-St. Margaret has agreed to host the games.

The jamboree is only three games left as Hibbing had to withdraw due to COVID. The schedule: Cambridge-Isanti vs. St. Paul Central, 11 a.m.; Duluth East vs. Park Center, 12:45 PM; East Grand Forks vs. Minneapolis North, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN broadcasts from Hopkins

Four prominent girls’ basketball programs from four states will gather in Hopkins on January 21 and 22 for a tournament broadcast and streamed by ESPN.

The teams are drawn directly from the top of ESPN’s national rankings. Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC), DeSoto (Texas), and Hopkins are ranked 1 through 3. The tournament’s fourth team, Grandview (Colorado), consists of the nation’s No. 1 senior recruit, 6-7 center Lauren Betts, who is committed to Stanford.

Hopkins’ game against Sidwell Friends at 5:00 PM on January 21 will be broadcast on ESPNU. The other matches of the tournament will be streamed on ESPN Plus.

The schedule of January 21:

Sidwell Friends vs. Hopkins, 5 p.m.

grand view vs. DeSoto, 7 p.m.

The winners will play at 7 p.m. on January 22. The match for third place starts at 5 p.m.

Major Basketball Milestones

Two top scorers playing Tuesday night at their basketball courts about 60 miles apart on Hwy. 212 each achieved the same scoring plateau.

Madalynn Wulkan, a senior guard at Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, and Chloe Brunsberg, a junior guard at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska, topped 1,000 points.

Wulkan, praised by Mustangs coach Jesse Weick for her attitude, coachability and team-first approach, became the program’s sixth player to reach the goal since 2000.

Brunsberg, a junior captain of the Stars, is a consummate teammate and leader, said Southwest Christian coach Tiffany Stubbs. Brunsberg has made 30 three-pointers in 10 games this season, almost halfway through her tally of 64 last season.

Both players score an average of 19 points per game.

Lack of civil servants builds up

Pete Vrieze, the official assignment for the Minneapolis Officials Association, had athletic directors rescheduled for six different games scheduled for Tuesday because not enough officials were available that night.

The problem was a combination of COVID-related absences that contributed to a shortage of officials and the old habit of playing on Tuesdays.

Vrieze asked the sports directors to move the schedule to Monday or Wednesday, evenings when the schedule is usually less busy.

“We just don’t have enough bodies right now,” Vrieze said. “It makes me feel like I’ve failed to tell them to change.”

Thanks for refing

Amid a lack of officials that is turning into a crisis, the St. Michael-Albertville girls’ basketball team has found a way to thank officials who work their games.

After the home games, all officials will receive a handwritten thank you note from one of the Knights players and a gift certificate for Caribou Coffee. “It’s our way of telling them how much we appreciate them,” said Knights coach Kent Hamre.

century club

Minnetonka junior Grace Sadura and Stillwater sophomore Josie St. Martin each received commemorative pucks for: recently their 100 . Registere career point.

Sadura leads Minnetonka by 37 points, equaling her team best in the shortened 2020-21 season.

“Grace thrives on competition, the bigger the game, the better she plays,” said Skippers coach Tracy Cassano. “She is extremely proud of playing for the ‘M’ and her teammates.”

Sadura, a co-captain who signed a verbal contract with Minnesota Duluth, took 100 points while contributing one goal and four assists to a win against Buffalo.

St. Martin hit the mark in a dominating performance of four goals and three assists against Irondale/St. Anthony.

“Josie is a special player,” said Ponies coach Mira Jalosuo. “What sets her apart from the other players is her competitiveness. I think she hates losing more than winning, which is one of the reasons she couldn’t reach the 100 point milestone until a sophomore.”

St. Martin wastes no time when it comes to hockey honors. She was the second-youngest player to be a part of the 2022 US Under-18 Women’s World Championship team. The tournament, scheduled for January in Sweden, was canceled due to the pandemic.

Telecky out at Hutchinson

Marc Telecky abruptly resigned as Hutchinson girls’ hockey coach this season after 10 games.

“Marc has made a change in his personal and professional life and felt he didn’t have the time he needed,” said Bill Tschida, Hutchinson’s director of operations.

Telecky was in his third season behind the Tigers bench. The team was 2-8 when Telecky resigned after the December 17 game against Delano/Rockford. The remaining three assistant coaches on the staff followed Telecky.

Tschida took over as coach, saying he is focused on “bringing the best possible experience to the young ladies on this team.”

Hutchinson is 0-5-1 under Tschida, who played and coached baseball and hockey at St. John’s.

Goalkeepers go to extremes

Coon Rapids goalkeeper Will Wagner kicked off the new year with a remarkable night on January 6 against Armstrong/Cooper.

Wagner, a sophomore starting in the net for the Cardinals junior varsity, got a whopping 58 shots in an 8-1 loss. His evening was not yet over, as it turned out.

Injury and illness had already held back two Coon Rapids netminders. Then a bout of stomach flu sent the scheduled varsity starter home.

Wagner left that behind.

Pushed into emergency duty, Wagner stopped 27 of 29 shots for a 3-2 win, his first on varsity.

“Will is one of the hardest-working kids I know, and he has a huge heart,” said Cardinals coach Aaron Frach. “He was attacked by his teammates after the game to celebrate. It was a really great experience for our program.”

Two nights earlier, International Falls freshman hockey Mara Pelland stopped 112 of 125 shots in a 13-0 loss to Hibbing/Chisholm. Fifty of those shots came in the third period.

On its website, the Minnesota State High School League lists the record for saves in a game as 118, set in 2007 by Taylor Baumhoefner of Worthington.

And so on.

Lexi Bright, a senior, became the first West Central Area girls’ basketball player to score 2,000 points in her career in the Knights’ 84-67 win over Henning on Monday.

Gophers recruit Mallory Heyer of Chaska is approaching 2,000 career points. She has 1,981 going into the Hawks’ home game against St. Louis Park on Thursday.

Hibbing’s Ayden McDonald, who recently became the ninth player in Minnesota boys’ basketball history to rack up 1,000 assists, has 1,959 career points. He has an average of 30.2 points per game for the Bluejackets, who play next on January 25.

Star Tribune contributors Kevin Bertels, Ron Haggstrom, David La Vaque, Jim Paulsen and Joel Rippel contributed to this report.