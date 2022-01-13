Table tennis: Four young players promoted to Singapore national team





SINGAPORE – As part of its renewal process and commitment to nurturing a new generation of paddlers, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) announced on Thursday (Jan 13) the promotion of four players from the intermediate squad to the national team. Izaac Quek, 15, and 22-year-old Lucas Tan will join the men’s team, while Zhou Jingyi, 16, and Ser Lin Qian, 15, have been recruited for the women. STTA President Ellen Lee said: “Today we introduced a new generation of young players to our national team and STTA will continue to give the best support to our young talents as we build the next generation of Team Singapore. “We seek the continued support of our various stakeholders, sponsors, parents, fans and volunteers. Let’s all do our part to support the athletes. Together we can make a greater impact that will eventually see more Singaporeans on the global stage.” Quek’s inclusion in the seniors has been widely anticipated since the Singapore Sports School student athlete became the first local to top the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) under-15 world boys ranking in April last year. The teen’s base was built at the STTA’s Bishan Zone Training Center, which he joined when he was seven. He then rose through the ranks of the association’s junior development team and youth training team, before being promoted to the middle class in 2020. Quek said: “It has been my dream to be a member of the national team from an early age. I am honored to serve Singapore in this new capacity. STTA’s confidence in my abilities means a lot to me.” He has issued a New Year’s resolution to qualify for the SEA Games from May 12-23, the Commonwealth Games from July 28 to August 8 or the Asian Games from September 10-25. “I am looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities and I promise to work hard to bring more sporting glory to Singapore,” he added. Newly introduced women’s team members Jingyi and Lin Qian will give the squad a timely boost as the STTA prepares for life after the eventual retirement of world number 9 Feng Tianwei and 34th-ranked Yu Mengyu – both in their thirties. Feng, Singapore’s most medaled Olympian with a silver and two bronze medals, and Yu – who finished a career-high fourth at the Tokyo Games – had previously said the 2020 Olympics would be their last. However, the pair could still compete in the SEA, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games this year. Table tennis new blood Jingyi and Lin Qian hope to fill the void when the veterans eventually resign.

