Ranking of the Best September 2022 College Football Games: Notre Dame-Ohio State Tops the List

The 2021 college football season concluded with Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabamain the CFP Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

So, who’s ready for 2022?

One look at September’s best non-conference games for 2022 should add to that off-season hype. Sporting News continues its tradition of picking the 10 best games in the first month. In that regard, 2021 did not disappoint.

The theme for next year? New trainers. A total of six schools on this list have a new coach who will try to make a strong first impression. That includes Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, LSU’s Brian Kelly, and Miami’s Mario Cristobal.

September offers those opportunities. This list includes home-and-home series and blockbusters with neutral sites. With that in mind, the 10 best September games we can’t wait for:

Best 2022September non-conference matchups

1. Notre Dame, Ohio (September 3)

Former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman will coach in his first regular season game at Notre Dame in his alma mater. This is a guaranteed top-10, maybe top-five matchup, between two leading programs. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud will be one of the frontrunners in the Heisman Trophy, but Notre Dame is returning enough offensive talent to make this interesting. The Buckeyes have won their last four encounters and this is their first home-and-home series since 1994-95. It is worth the wait.

2. Oregon vs. Georgia (September 3) in Atlanta

Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning left to take over the Oregon job, and his first game is against the Bulldogs at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game. Lanning has also assembled a large technical staff. This is the largest non-conference game for the Pac-12, and it’s also a virtual home game for Georgia.

3. Alabama in Texas (September 10)

This is a huge week 2 match-up. The schools haven’t met since the 2010 BCS Championship game; the first national title Nick Saban won in Alabama. What will Texas look like with five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers as the starter? Bijan Robinson is also back. Can former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian keep it close? Alabama will be the number 1 preseason in most polls. Bookmark this prime time matchup.

4. Florida State vs. LSU (September 4) in New Orleans

Both teams had lost records in 2021, so the pressure to get a win here will be immense. Brian Kelly will make his debut with LSU in New Orleans, and the Tigers should bring back enough talent to finish in the top-15 to start the season. Florida State has improved under Mike Norvell, but for the past two seasons they are 0-6 in September.

5. Penn State at Auburn (September 17)

There were some questionable calls in last year’s Big Ten-SEC game at Beaver Stadium, which Penn State won 28-20. Quarterback Sean Clifford returns for a sixth season for the Nittany Lions, which James Franklin renewed. The Tigers are on the scene after a 6-7 season in Year 1 under Bryan Harsin, and quarterback will be the main talking point this offseason. Will this be a prime-time kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium?

6. Oklahoma in Nebraska (September 17)

Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 23-16 in 2021 in a highly contested matchup over Norman. Who is under more pressure in the rematch, the first OU-NU battle in Lincoln since 2009? Scott Frost and the Huskers have endured consecutive seasons of three wins, but the Huskers were astonishingly competitive for a 3-9 team in 2021. Oklahoma is entering a new chapter with freshman coach Brent Venables and still gearing up for the move to the SEC. Expect another close.

7. Utah in Florida (September 3)

Utah won the Pac-12 Championship and lost a Rose Bowl thriller this season, and Kyle Whittingham continues to methodically build the program. Florida presses the reset button with coach Billy Napier and this is anything but a walk-over opponent at The Swamp. Utah has a better record in the CFP era.

8. Tennessee at Pitt (September 10)

Pitt defeated Tennessee 41-34 with the help of a 27-point second quarter in a home-and-home series opener. The Panthers used that as a springboard to an ACC championship. USC transfer Kedon Slovis could be the starter against the Vols, who will look to build on a promising first year under coach Josh Heupel.

9. Miami at Texas A&M (September 17)

New coach Mario Cristobal will set up for this road trip against Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss, which will be an excellent barometer for the Hurricanes. The Aggies have built excellent recruiting classes under Jimbo Fisher, but now the pressure is on to deliver a SEC Championship. These teams have not met since 2008.

10. Cincinnati in Arkansas (September 3)

Cincinnati made it to the CFP with the help of a road win at Notre Dame in 2021. Next season’s big game is a trip to Fayetteville, where the Razorbacks face a 9-4 breakthrough. The Bearcats are always 6-36-1 against SEC schools, and half of those wins are against Kentucky. If UC wants to stay in the play-off conversation, it needs a win here.

Just missed

State of Arizona in the State of Oklahoma (September 10)

Baylor at BYU (Sept. 10)

Michigan State in Washington (September 17)

Notre Dame in North Carolina (September 24)