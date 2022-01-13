Tennis star Sloane Stephens marries footballer Jozy Altidore in Gor





It was a dream come true! Tennis star Sloane Stephens married footballer Jozy Altidore in a beautiful wedding, People reports. The couple have known each other since they were young and announced their engagement in April 2019, coping with the challenges of COVID and the ongoing pandemic to finally have the wedding of their dreams this January 1. The two married at the St. Regis Bal Harbor hotel in Miami Beach, Florida and the duo say they couldn’t have asked for anything more perfect. Photo courtesy of Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography/People Magazine Stephens said it was a difficult schedule with everything going on, enforcing strict COVID testing protocols before and on the day of their wedding and leaving room at the ceremony for those they lost along the way, including her grandparents who died in 2021. died of the virus. I sympathize with all the COVID couples who have had to make the tough decisions and have been flexible with the ever-changing pandemic. We all had to be super flexible and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been to make sure we have the safest and most special day possible, Stephens said. Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open, said she is a planner by nature and was excited to see her vision of the big day carried out, taking to social media to share some of the best moments. She and Altidore hosted their family throughout the week with a variety of events, including a crawfish cooking and wine tasting, a beach picnic, and of course, a tennis tournament that turned extremely competitive. When my mother gave it to me, it was a photo. pic.twitter.com/fMCBLGWjbb sloanestephens (@SloaneStephens) January 7, 2022 Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC, said the best part of the planning process was thinking about their journey together. I loved thinking about all the moments that have led to this day and how we got to this life-changing moment. It was so nostalgic to reminisce and relive all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It made me fall in love with Sloane again, he said. Photo courtesy of Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography/People Magazine The wedding went off without a hitch, Stephens donned a tailored Galia Lahav beaded couture dress, embellished with diamonds, a dainty headpiece and a stylish up-do. Altidore wore a classic tuxedo look and the two walked down the aisle surrounded by an array of flora and palm trees under a mirrored arch. But what Altidore most looked forward to before the ceremony were the simple moments, watching Stephens walk past the eyes and spend the rest of his life with her. It’s one of those moments that I know will stop when I see her, just being with my best friend every day. What could be better than that? Altidore told reporters. We both have incredibly crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling, Stephens added. Congratulations Sloane & Jozy! We wish you all a lifetime of happiness! Photo courtesy of Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography/People Magazine

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.becauseofthemwecan.com/blogs/culture/tennis-star-sloane-stephens-marries-soccer-player-jozy-altidore-in-gorgeous-wedding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos