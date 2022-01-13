High hockey Marlborough keeps the Lacroix brothers together on the ice

MARLBOROUGH Jeremy LaCroix was torn. He didn’t know what to do.

On November 28, 2021, as the high school hockey season begins the following day, Marlborough High senior had a decision to make: Play hockey for the U-18 Junior Bruins or the Marlborough Panthers.

He chose the latter.

I had to do it, said LaCroix. The main reason for back to the Marlborough High hockey team after playing for Junior Bruins last year his younger brother, Matt.

Matt is a junior goaltender for the Panthers, and the two LaCroix brothers had never started a full hockey season together.

Until this winter.

The biggest reason, 100%, was because of him, Jeremy said. He was my decision. He was the turning point.

Born to play hockey

Hockey is in their blood.

Each winter, a 40-by-60-foot homemade hockey rink is assembled on the front lawn of the LaCroix home in Marlborough.

The ice surface has a wooden wall in the back with a large white board draped over it. The sign reads:

Welcome to: LaCroix Arena. Born to play hockey, forced to go to school!

The rink is a bit of a project for the LaCroix boys and their dad, Brian LaCroix, to assemble each winter, but it’s well worth it.

By the time I get the lawn back, it’s time to rebuild the rink, Brian said.

During the 1994-95 high school hockey season, Brian played as a junior for coach John Butler’s Marlborough High team, while his older brother, Timmy, was a senior. Their other brother, Joey, previously played for the Panthers, while a trio of LaCroix cousins ​​also qualified for Marlborough.

The LaCroix family is a staple in Marlborough hockey for quite a long time, said current Marlborough High coach Mike OBrien, who played with part of the LaCroix clan in the 1990s.

Brian is happy to see his two sons play together this winter, just like she and his older brother did in the mid 90’s. Brian claims he didn’t persuade his oldest son to join the team. But he admitted to telling Jeremy that he might regret not taking the chance to play with Matt.

I wanted nothing more than to see both my boys on the ice together, said Brian, a Marlborough Battalion Chief with the fire service.

He’s been thinking about this since they were seriously 3 or 4 years old. This was the endgame, said Elise LaCroix, Jeremy and Matt’s mother. This is what Brians has been waiting for. It’s incredible to see them together on the ice.

During the COVID-19 quarantine, the two brothers became close. They began lifting weights together at home and developed a deeper bond that continued into 2021 and led to them teaming up at Chipotle this fall.

I gave him the referral and he got the job, Jeremy said. On his first shift, I got to train him, which was hilarious. It was frustrating, it was funny and it was all.

It was then that Jeremy began to seriously consider the idea of ​​going back and playing with his brother. The duo played in two games together for the Panthers when Jeremy was a sophomore and Matt a freshman. But they had never shared the ice for an entire season.

So Jeremy spoke to several coaches, teachers, counselors and friends about the decision he had to make. And all the reactions he got were the same.

Everyone was like Play for Marlborough, Jeremy said.

The day before the tryouts, Jeremy met with his Junior Bruins coach at the New England Sports Center to tell him he would be playing for Marlborough High this winter while attending as many of the junior ice hockey team practices as possible.

Later that day, Jeremy texted OBrien to say he would be at the tryouts.

It fit well and he came right back in and it was like he’d never left, OBrien said. You only have so many opportunities to play with your brother and have a brother of your own, I understand the band. It’s special. It’s a great story for those guys to have the chance to play on a pretty good team together this year.

The best in life

So far, the Panthers are 6-0-1 with 37 goals and 12 goals allowed.

Joining the LaCroix brothers on their hot start to the season is cousin Cam Ellsworth, a sophomore forward.

It’s good to keep it in the family, Ellsworth said.

On December 18, Marlborough defeated Algonquin in the Boroughs Cup final before beating Algonquin again 11 days later in the Final of the Daily News Cup.

Winning the cup, celebrating with my brother, it couldn’t get any better than this, Matt said.

During the season, Jeremy, who plays centrally, has 10 goals and six assists. He is currently second on the team behind senior captain Marcus Chrisafideis (18 points).

He’s so fast. It’s hard to keep up with him, Matt, 16, said of Jeremy. He’s just someone to watch. Fun to watch.

In four games started in the net, Matt is 3-0-1 with 2.00 goals against average and a save rate of 0.933.

Matt is the most energetic goalkeeper I have seen in my life. Hes all over the place, Jeremy, 17, said. That’s how he comes into play. It’s insane.

After drawing their first game of the season with Sandwich (Marlborough eventually lost in OT, but it counts as a draw), the brothers wanted to come up with a ritual to perform before every game. So outside one of the locker rooms at the Gallo Ice Arena on December 12, the LaCroix brothers concocted a special handshake ahead of a 3-1 win over Longmeadow.

The pregame ritual takes place on the ice before the puck falls and shows the brothers perform three right hand blows, then two, then one, a shoulder thrust, and finally a headbutt.

I like that headbutt, Jeremy said. It gets the adrenaline flowing.

That’s why we lost to Sandwich, Matt said. We didn’t do the handshake.

Using the handshake and some skillful play on the ice, Jeremy and Matt LaCroix had a blast playing together this winter.

Jeremy feels he made the right decision to rejoin the team. And Matt agrees.

It’s the best in life, Matt said.

It was surreal playing with Matt, Jeremy said. Nothing is more fun than playing the sport you love and going to the ice rink every day with your brother(s) best friend. It is definitely an experience that I will remember for the rest of my life.

