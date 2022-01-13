Still all inclusive? New Orleans Saints Face Major Decisions With Salary Cap, QB Position, Michael Thomas – New Orleans Saints Blog

METAIRIE, La. – Last year, the New Orleans Saints faced one of the most terrifying offseasons in franchise history, replacing quarterback Drew Brees and slashing $111 million in salary cap.

Their reaction? They stayed all-in to try to win another Super Bowl, re-signed most of their vital players and even tried to trade nearly 20 spots in the draft for a cornerback.

So we shouldn’t expect otherwise as the Saints face another challenging offseason, when they must once again identify their next QB while freeing up approximately $70 million in cap space.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had a 5-2 start in his first year as a starter in New Orleans before tore his ACL in Week 8. Derick Hingle/AP

Ultimately, New Orleans should perhaps cherish the idea of ​​rebuilding as current mainstays such as defensive end Cameron Jordan, linebacker Demario Davis, safety Malcolm Jenkins and free agent left-tackle Terron Armstead are in their thirties.

But from what we know about general manager Mickey Loomis, coach Sean Payton and executives like Khai Harley and Jeff Ireland, they won’t do that at the expense of staying aggressive and competitive.

Could that be a trade for a well-known quarterback? Or bring back quarterbacks James Winston or Teddy Bridgewater? Keep receiver Michael Thomas? Free Agents Armstead and Marcus Williams Re-sign? Add a much-needed pass-catcher? All those ideas could be on the table.

Here’s a look at their toughest decisions:

How do Saints get under the hood?

We need to start here, in case people who haven’t followed the Saints’ cap management are wondering how they could even come up with the idea of ​​trading for someone like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers or Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Saints are expected to be about $70 million higher than the NFL’s projected salary cap of $208.2 million per team, based on ESPN stats and information research (subject to amounts transferred as of 2021).

However, the Saints can “easily” create over $100 million in space without losing a single player by converting base salaries and roster bonuses into signing bonuses and spreading the cap fees into future years.

For example, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is slated to receive $19 million in combined salary and roster bonus in 2022, all of which will count towards the 2022 cap. If the Saints convert that into a $1 million salary and a $ sign bonus, 18 million, they can split the $18 million over the last five years of his contract ($3.6 million per year). That would save them $14.4 million in 2022 cap space. For players who don’t have a long-term contract, the Saints can add years to the end of their deals that automatically become void.

Of course, there is a downside to this practice, which New Orleans has been using frequently for the past decade — it adds hefty limits to future years. And the Saints were burned hard for it when the NFL’s salary cap unexpectedly plummeted in 2021 due to lost revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Saints generally have no problem pushing cap costs into the coming years if they expect the NFL’s cap to continue rising.

The Saints can save even more cap space if they decide to release or trade players. Thomas is a potential trade candidate (more on him later). They will also have to make a decision with cornerback Bradley Roby, who has to pay $10 million. But the Saints don’t have many obvious candidates for release.

Who’s going to play quarterback?

Even if money was no object, it’s still hugely difficult to acquire a franchise quarterback.

The Saints could certainly have a desire to pursue a top option like Wilson or Rodgers through trading. And both are slated to earn less than $30 million in salary and bonuses by 2022.

But the biggest challenge for the Saints would be to make the best trade offer, as they only pick in 18th place in the draft. If the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers actually decide to trade their elite QBs, they may be able to get better offers from teams in the top 10.

San Francisco 49ers QB Garoppolo is another potential trade candidate. So are the Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, though his situation is clearly complicated by off-field circumstances surrounding 22 active lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

It seems even more likely that the Saints will consider re-signing Winston, who had a promising 5-2 start in his first year as a starter before tearing up his ACL in Week 8. Winston, who turned 28 last week, has yet to bid. always the best combination of affordability and potential benefit.

Or the Saints might consider bringing back another well-known free agent in Bridgewater, who went 5-0 in 2019 as their replacement starter.

Drafting a quarterback would be ideal. But again, picking the 18th hurts them, especially in a year when concept analysts aren’t high in the ranks, at least for now.

What will become of Michael Thomas?

Thomas could be a potential swap candidate, given the Saints’ cap situation and the team-player disagreements over the past two years. But he could most likely stay, especially as New Orleans was so desperate for reliable pass catchers, while Thomas was out all season with an ankle injury.

Tensions between Thomas and the Saints seemed to have eased in the preseason after both sides publicly expressed their frustration at the way his ankle injury had been handled. And Thomas was with the team, expecting to play in the second half of the season, before suffering a setback in his recovery.

Thomas’s commercial value is unclear as he has had two injury-plagued seasons after being named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2019. But his contract is relatively affordable.

He is due to receive $15.8 million in salary and bonuses by 2022 (most of which is already guaranteed against injuries). He has to pay another $16.45 million in 2023 and $19.7 million in 2024, which is not guaranteed.

Will Saints re-sign elite free agents?

Armstead’s long injury history is a complicating factor (he missed nine games in 2021 and is likely to undergo knee surgery this off-season after being relatively healthy in 2019 and 2020). But that could also make him more affordable, considering he’d certainly have racked up something like $20 million a year if he were healthy.

Williams, meanwhile, has established itself as one of the best free safeties in the league. And his value has only grown since the Saints used the franchise tag on him last year and were unable to reach a long-term extension. But keeping him should be a top priority as he’s only 25.

Other notable Saints free agents include QB’s Winston and Trevor Siemian, LB Kwon Alexander, WR Tre’Quan Smith and DB PJ Williams.