Kentucky Football joins transfer cornerbacks Ameer Speed ​​and Mekhi Blackmon





It’s no secret that the Kentucky Wildcats need some help in the secondary next season. Especially in the cornerback position. The staff has brought in several Andre Stewart and Elijah Reed high school recruits to bolster its position going forward, but it will need immediate assistance to make an impact by 2022. Here comes the transfer portal. Earlier today, KSR’s Matt Jones reported that two players, Mekhi Blackmon and Ameer Speed, are two players who could be added to the team next year. Watch Former Colorado CB Mekhi Blackmon As A Potential Addition To The Transfer Portal For Kentucky Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 12, 2022 Let’s take a look at Blackmon first. Originally from California, the six-foot, 175-pound defensive back finds himself in the portal after deciding to leave Colorado. Blackmon was productive during his time in Boulder, as he played three seasons for the Buffaloes. The bill of his time came in 2020 and 2021, after he had a red shirt for the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury. Last season, he made a total of 41 tackles with one interception and four pass breakups. Blackmon committed to Colorado after playing for the College of San Mateo. He was considered a three-star recruit in the class of 2018 coming out of JUCO. With one season left to qualify, Blackmon brings experience to a young position room. Not to mention the success this staff has had with JUCO players in their tenure. Now let’s take a look at a more famous name in Ameer Speed. The 6-foot-3, 211-pound cornerback, has entered the portal from Georgia and should have plenty of suitors to step over to. One of the starting corners for the Dawgs early before the star entered freshmen. The 2021 season was the most productive for Speed, as he made a total of 13 tackles, but was ultimately obscured by the talent Georgia is constantly bringing in. We all know how much Coach Stoops likes big physical angles, and Speed ​​has the measurable values ​​to fit right into that group. Speed ​​was originally a 3 star recruit in the 2017 class according to the 247 Sports Composite ranking. He campaigned for Georgia through offers from Michigan state, North Carolina, be miss, Tennessee, State of Florida, and numerous others. There seems to be some interest in both players, so fans should be on the lookout for the next few weeks as the staff try to fill in the gaps on the outside.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseaofblue.com/2022/1/13/22880428/kentucky-football-recruiting-ameer-speed-mekhi-blackmon-georgia-bulldogs-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos